Droit adds 'Explore Mode' to Adept, its global regulatory decision-making platform

Droit awarded patent approval for regulatory exploration technology, enabling global customer base to better understand obligations

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, launches 'Explore Mode' for its Adept Platform using newly patented technology for methods and systems to identify and trace regulatory obligations associated with a set of transactions or scenarios.

Today, global financial Institutions rely on Droit's Adept platform to drive intelligent decision-making across pre-trade and post-trade controls; it allows users to evaluate the permissibility of transactions and comply with regulatory reporting, with full traceability for each step in the decision process.

Adept's new, patented 'Explore Mode' provides institutions with a new way of interacting with the rules both across Droit's pre-trade products, which enable financial institutions to understand their commercial possibilities and validate readiness to engage, as well as post-trade, for regulatory reporting.

Previously, Adept required complete transaction details to relay regulatory requirements and obligations or render "trade" or "do not trade" decisions. With 'Explore Mode', institutions can explore 'what if' scenarios, discover what kind of transactions are possible, and gain a complete understanding of the regulatory impact associated with various decisions, as well as other available compliant options. The new feature enables Droit's clients to input partial information and/or a desired outcome to identify possible scenarios that fit the defined set of constraints and meet all applicable rules and regulations.

"Explore Mode allows our clients to go beyond the input constraints of a single defined transaction, and to interrogate the full scope of permissible activities. This comprehensive insight can help unlock new potential revenue streams and expose new business opportunities," said Brock Arnason, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Droit.

In the post-trade space, the patented technology provides a means of efficiently applying Droit rules to large data sets with the same trusted level of transparency. When reviewing reporting obligations, firms can upload millions of transactions for bulk evaluation to quickly identify common issues and prioritize remediation efforts.

"This patent approval is a testament to the unique technology we've developed, enabling our clients to interact with our rules using the Adept Platform in new and expanded ways. Now, we have broadened Adept's capabilities without losing any of the transparency our clients have come to expect. Using Explore Mode, firms can solve regulatory questions at scale, quickly identify issues, or preview the impact of upcoming regulatory change," said Leith Dennis, Head of Adept Knowledge Engineering, Droit.

About Droit

Droit is a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation within finance and other domains. Founded in 2012, Droit counts many of the largest financial institutions as its clients. Its award-winning, patented platform Adept provides an implementation of regulatory rules reflecting industry consensus. The Adept platform processes tens of millions of inquiries a day, deciding in real-time which interactions are legally permissible across the globe. Adept is used by institutions to evaluate, with sub-millisecond latency, the full regulatory implications of any given interaction within their transactional infrastructure.

For more information visit droit.tech. To obtain more information about Droit's products, please contact sales@droit.tech.