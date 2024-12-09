Dreame launches exclusive Christmas deals with up to £400 off

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a pioneer of innovative household appliances, has announced the launch of its Christmas sale, with the company offering exclusive festive deals between the 9th and 21st December.

Customers can treat their loved ones to the gift of a cleaner, cosier home with savings of up to £400 on a number of Dreame's flagship products, including:

Dream Xmas Deal

Dreame X40 Ultra Complete (Was £1,299, now £899)

The X40 Ultra Complete offers exceptional cleaning efficiency in even the tightest spaces around the home. With Dreame's MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology and extendable side brush, the robot vacuum can remove dirt from under low furniture and in hard-to-reach corners, as deep as 4cm. It also has 12,000Pa Vormax™ Suction, swiftly lifting debris with fewer passes on hard floors and carpets.

Additionally, you can create detailed 4-level maps with the X40 Ultra Complete, planning efficient cleaning routes and intelligently identifying and avoiding over 120 types of objects. The robot vacuum also has an automated cleaning station, which includes an auto washboard cleaning system to reduce stains and remove any odours on the mop pads.

Dreame L40 Ultra Complete (Was £999, now £799)

Dreame's newest flagship robotic vacuum features the latest MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology, which enables the L40 Ultra Complete to analyse complex living environments and determine when and where the mops can be used most effectively. This technology also detects edges and corners using a position-sensitive sensor that automatically expands the range of the mops by up to 4cm.

The L40 Ultra has an outstanding suction power of 11,000Pa, which combined with the Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush, enables faster and better cleaning results in fewer passes. The innovative dirt detection function, supported by an RGB AI camera, also allows the robot vacuum to independently detect dirt on the floor and adjust its performance accordingly. In addition, the L40 Ultra Complete is equipped with a fully automated, multifunctional base station that manages routine tasks efficiently, providing a hands-free cleaning experience.

Dreame H14 Pro (Was £599, now £429)

With up to 180° Lie-Flat Reach, liquid separation motor, and smart cleaning solution distribution, the H14 Pro offers an enhanced cleaning experience. It has an impressive running time of 40 minutes, thanks to its improved battery capacity and generous 880ml water tank, which allows large living spaces of up to 300m² to be cleaned without interruptions.

The H14 Pro is equipped with a dual-edge cleaning function meaning the brush head penetrates deep into corners and along the baseboard, combating dirt and deposits. This design can be used to clean the edges of the walls and corners to give hard floors a spectacular shine. It also utilises 60°C hot water to remove stubborn liquids in as little as five minutes. The dual-rotating brush prevents hair tangles and keeps the brush cover clean, which after washing, uses 60°C hot air to dry the brush, minimising the chance of odours and bacteria.

Dreame H12 Pro (Was £349, now £249)

The H12 Pro is designed for maximum convenience and performance, allowing users to effortlessly clean both wet and dry messes with ease. Featuring edge-to-edge cleaning, it ensures that every corner and crevice is spotless, as well as dual rotation, self-cleaning and auto hot-air drying systems that make sure the brush is ready for use at all times and eliminates the hassle of manual maintenance.

In addition, the cordless vacuum boasts a high-capacity 6 x 4,000mAh battery pack to deliver long-lasting powerful suction. The large LED display, advanced sensors and intelligent voice prompts provide real-time feedback, making it easier to monitor and control your cleaning session. Featuring a generous 900 ml tank, the H12 Pro provides ample water to thoroughly clean hard floors throughout your home.

For more information on these exciting Christmas deals, visit the Dreame UK website: https://dreamestore.co.uk/products/

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology was founded in 2017 as an innovative consumer products company focused on smart home appliances with the vision of improving lives through technology. Today, the company has created a series of core inventions with more than 150 core patents, such as the high-speed motor, monocular machine vision, SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping), and multi-cone cyclone separation.

For more information, please visit: https://dreamestore.co.uk/

