Dreame Technology Unveils Strategic New Smart Home Lineup and Officially Opens First MEA Flagship Store

Empowering MEA households with X50 UC, H15 Pro, and more intelligent innovations

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global innovator in smart home appliances, officially marks its entry into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market with the opening of its first regional flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall, alongside the debut of its strategic smart home lineup — tailored to the region's demand for intelligent, efficient, and integrated living solutions.

Dreame’s First MEA Flagship Store at Dubai Hills Mall, First Floor, FF-247

The flagship store offers MEA consumers a hands-on experience with Dreame's most advanced products, creating a space to explore the future of smart living. It also reinforces Dreame's commitment to building deeper connections with families across the region through technology-driven, lifestyle-enhancing innovation.

At the launch event, Dreame unveiled its innovations in cleaning and personal care, including the X50 Ultra Complete Robovac — the world's first robotic vacuum with retractable legs; the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, featuring the first AI-powered robotic arm for gap-free cleaning; and other standout products like the Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum, AirStyle Pro, and PM20 Air Purifier. Behind these innovations lies the technology that powers them. Dreame's breakthroughs are driven by world-class high-speed digital motors and intelligent algorithms, underscoring the company's strong R&D capabilities — with 60% of its workforce focused on product development and design.

Building on this momentum, Dreame is accelerating its regional expansion strategy. "As a leading home technology brand known for innovation and user experience, Dreame has empowered over 21 million families worldwide to enjoy smarter living," said Toni Xia, President of Middle East & Africa, India, and Latin America at Dreame. "The MEA region has always been a strategic priority—and we aim to become the No. 1 smart home brand here."

"By 2027, our goal is to achieve 50% market share in the robot vacuum category across both the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Johannes Mueller, Director of Middle East & Africa at Dreame. "To support this, we've launched the Star Light Expansion Plan — a retail initiative designed specifically for the MEA market, with 150 points of sale including Dreame-owned stores and key channel partners."

This expansion underscores Dreame's commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible smart home experiences to consumers throughout the region.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with a vision to empower lives through technology.

For more details, visit Dreame Global or follow us Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673444/Dreame.jpg