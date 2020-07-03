Dreame Announces the Launch of New Series of Home Cleaning Products on AliExpress

The Smart Home Appliances Company Continues to Expand its Market and Product Line with Two New Products.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading smart home brand Dreame will be launching a new series of home cleaning products on AliExpress, which includes a cordless vacuum cleaner and its first smart vacuum robot on July 8th. The new vacuum cleaner will be equipped with a new generation of Dreame's self-developed brushless motor and optimized battery system, which will greatly extend the runtime of the product. Both products will be available on July 8, 2020 exclusively on AliExpress with a $12 launch coupon.

About Dreame