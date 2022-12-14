DJ Foley Property Consultants Select Yardi Breeze Premier

Bristol-based property manager makes processes a breeze with cloud-based Yardi technology

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Foley, an independent property manager, has selected Yardi Breeze® Premier to make property management a breeze. It is a cost effective, cloud-based property management and financial accounting platform that helps manage growing commercial and residential portfolios.

DJ Foley, an independent property manager, has selected Yardi Breeze® Premier to make property management a breeze.

Yardi Breeze Premier will provide DJ Foley with a refreshingly intuitive solution that takes the hassle out of using multiple platforms. The company can manage its commercial and residential assets from an all-in-one solution, quickly make service charge calculations and gain full property accounting and reporting.

With its easy-to-use functionality, the platform can be extended with additional modules including CommercialCafe® and RentCafe® to enhance services for both commercial and residential properties.

"With our old system, we were losing up to a week dealing with service charges and manual data entry. With Breeze Premier, we've gained a cost-effective solution that simplifies processes and allows us to self-serve," said David Foley, director for DJ Foley. "Our portfolio is easier to manage and maintenance requests can be managed from one location."

"Yardi Breeze Premier is a fantastic solution that simplifies the complexities of managing both commercial and residential portfolios," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi. "It helps save time on day-to-day tasks, provides a holistic overview of DJ Foley's portfolio and helps provide a greater service to its residents and clients. We are delighted to have DJ Foley join the Yardi family."

See how the refreshingly simple Yardi Breeze Premier platform can help manage your properties, tenants, maintenance, accounting and reporting with ease.

About DJ Foley Property Consultants

Located in the Clifton area of Bristol, DJ Foley has over 25 years of experience in the property sector both locally and throughout the South of England, the Midlands and Wales. As an independent company, it brings together the strengths of integrity and impartiality that are core to its business relationships. For more information, visit djfoley.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967783/DjFoley.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345151/Yardi_Breeze_Premier.jpg

SOURCE Yardi