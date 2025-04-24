DIY Flooring on the Rise: Majority of Homeowners Choosing to Fit Floors Themselves, New Survey Reveals

HUDDERSFIELD, England, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooring365.co.uk's recent survey has revealed that a growing number of homeowners are embracing the do-it-yourself (DIY) approach when it comes to flooring installation. According to the data, 60.87% of respondents said they prefer to fit their new flooring themselves, compared to just 39.13% who would rather hire a professional fitter.

This shift reflects a broader trend toward hands-on home improvement, as more people look to save money, learn new skills, and take pride in personal projects. With the surge of online tutorials and accessible tools, many homeowners now feel empowered to take on flooring installation without outside help.

Key Findings from the Survey:

60.87% of homeowners plan to install their flooring themselves

of homeowners plan to install their flooring themselves 39.13% would choose to hire a professional fitter

Top rooms for flooring installation include:

Living Room – 34.78%

Hallway – 26.09%

Dining Room – 14.49%

Home Office – 11.59%

Kitchen – 8.70%

Bathroom – 4.35%

The living room was the most popular space for new flooring—an ideal place for high-quality options like engineered wood flooring. Hallways followed closely behind, showing the importance of style and durability in high-traffic areas.

The rise of DIY fitting has also influenced product trends, with a noticeable uptick in demand for click-lock and tongue & groove installation systems. These user-friendly formats are ideal for novice installers, allowing for faster, cleaner, and more confident fitting.

A spokesperson for leading online flooring retailer Flooring365.co.uk said: "More homeowners are choosing to fit flooring themselves, and we're here to support them. Our free samples and expert advice give customers the confidence to pick the right product and get started with ease."

As homeowners continue to invest in their living spaces, the DIY flooring trend shows no signs of slowing. Whether it's to refresh a hallway or upgrade a lounge, consumers are proving they're ready to roll up their sleeves and get the job done.

