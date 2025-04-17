Flooring365.co.uk Launches Valore Laminate Range - An Affordable 7mm Flooring for Modern Homes

Easy to Fit, Built to Last, Beautiful to Live With

HUDDERSFIELD, England, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooring365.co.uk is thrilled to announce the launch of Valore, a new 7mm laminate flooring range. This collection blends stylish design with simple installation and exceptional value, making it perfect for DIY enthusiasts, renovators, and interior design aficionados. Available now online, the Valore range offers a practical and beautiful solution for any home.

"We're absolutely thrilled to launch our new Valore laminate flooring range! At just £8.99 per m², it offers incredible value – a saving of over 50% compared to similar products –," said Emma Bradley, Flooring Expert. "It's the perfect solution for anyone looking to update their home without breaking the bank."

The Valore range brings understated elegance to any room, from spacious living areas to cosy bedrooms. With a variety of stylish finishes to choose from, it offers something to suit every interior taste. Its user-friendly Click Lok System ensures effortless installation, even for those tackling a DIY project for the first time. The durable 7mm thickness makes it ideal for high-traffic areas, built to handle the demands of busy family life and pets alike.

Valore's key features include:

Effortless Installation: The innovative Click Lok System simplifies fitting, making it quick and easy.

Exceptional Durability: Its 7mm thickness provides resilience for high-traffic areas.

Unbeatable Value: At only £8.99 per m², customers save up to £10 per m² compared to similar products—a saving of over 50%!

Free Samples: Customers can request free samples to experience the quality firsthand.

Flooring365.co.uk offers fast delivery across the UK, along with friendly expert advice readily available via phone or email. Whether you are updating a single room or undertaking a whole-home renovation, Valore provides a stylish and affordable solution. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your home without breaking the bank.

About us:

Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK flooring retailer, dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and affordable flooring solutions for every home. With a wide range of products including engineered wood, solid wood flooring, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and laminate, we cater to every taste, lifestyle, and budget.

Flooring365.co.uk combines expert knowledge with a passion for customer service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store. Our carefully curated collections are designed with busy households, pet owners, and interior lovers in mind – blending practicality with timeless style.With a newly opened showroom in Huddersfield and fast, nationwide delivery, Flooring365 is your trusted partner in creating beautiful, durable spaces that feel like home.

Flooring365.co.uk – Lowest prices in store and online.

