Black November Surge: Flooring365.co.uk Responds to Seasonal Renovation Boom with 7-Day Opening and Up to 20% Off Flooring

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas fast approaching and homeowners racing to complete their renovations, Flooring365.co.uk has announced its biggest promotion of the year… The Black November Sale. Running throughout the month, the event offers up to 20% off flooring across a wide range of styles, including engineered wood flooring and vinyl flooring .

To support the seasonal rush, Flooring365 will be open 7 days a week in November, providing greater flexibility for customers looking to finalise their projects before the festive season begins.

As winter renovations continue to trend upwards, particularly in the run-up to Christmas, this extended sale aims to help homeowners upgrade their floors with quality materials—without the usual price tag.

"November is always a key time for renovations, and we know people are keen to finish their homes in time for guests, decorations, and cosy evenings in," said Richard, Director of Flooring365. "Our Black November Sale offers real savings, and being open every day means customers can get the advice and products they need, when it suits them."

What's on offer this Black November:

Up to 20% off selected flooring ranges

selected flooring ranges Exclusive deals on engineered wood flooring—loved for its elegance and durability

Discounts on vinyl flooring—ideal for busy, modern households thanks to its water-resistant, low-maintenance design

Hundreds of styles in stock and ready for fast delivery

With shoppers already turning to trusted retailers to secure flooring before the Christmas rush, Flooring365's latest campaign offers timely value, convenience, and expert support during one of the busiest periods of the year.

To explore the sale and order free samples, visit Flooring365.co.uk.

About Flooring365.co.uk

Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK supplier of quality engineered wood, solid wood and vinyl flooring. Based in Huddersfield, the company combines affordability with outstanding service and a carefully selected product range. Their mission is to help homeowners transform their spaces with style, value, and ease.