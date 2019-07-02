Disposable Endoscopes Market Size Worth $2.75 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of nosocomial infections due to contaminated endoscopes is a major factor driving demand for disposable endoscopes. Recent developments in disposable endoscopes, particularly bronchoscopes and colonoscopies, are also expected to positively impact market growth over the next few years.

Key suggestions from the report:

By application, bronchoscopy emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2017 owing to increased device availability and technological advancements

On the basis of end use, hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 owing to rising incidence of hospital acquired infections related to contaminated endoscopes

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period

Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, and OBP Medical Corporation are some of the major players operating in the market.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Bronchoscopy, Proctoscopy, Arthroscopy), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-endoscopes-market

Growing need for cost reduction in endoscopy procedures propels demand for disposable endoscopes as these are more cost effective than reusable ones. High cost of reprocessing procedures used for reusable endoscopes is further expected to drive the market. Failure of current reprocessing procedures and non-compliance of reprocessing guidelines is further expected to boost adoption and acceptance levels of disposable endoscopes.

Recent technological advancements have spurred demand for disposable endoscopes in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics for a number of applications. They are used in several specialties, including ENT, laparoscopy, gynecology, arthroscopy, gastroenterology, urology, and proctoscopy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable endoscopes market on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Disposable Endoscopes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Bronchoscopy



Urologic endoscopy



Arthroscopy



GI endoscopy



Proctoscopy



Others

Disposable Endoscopes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Clinics

Disposable Endoscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East Africa



South Africa

