Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size Worth $232.7 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diethylene glycol monobutyl ether market size is projected to reach USD 232.7 million by 2025, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for the product in paints, coatings, inks, and cleaning agents is likely to augment market growth.

Cleaning agent application dominated the global market with a revenue share of 53.4% in 2018 owing to growing hygienic practices and high demand for industrial cleaners globally

Paints, coatings, and inks application is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand for solvents in order to manufacture paints and coatings with low drying time

Asia Pacific dominated the diethylene glycol monobutyl ether market with a volume share of 42.1% in 2018 owing to presence of large cleaning products and paints and coating manufacturing companies

Europe is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 3.5%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. According to the International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), there are currently over 175 companies in Europe that formulate cleaners and detergents. This has paved way for high consumption of DEGBE in cleaners and detergents across the region

Paints and coatings manufacturers prefer DEGBE as it is suitable for manufacturing ecofriendly and non-hazardous low volatile organic compound (VOC) emission paints

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Paints, Coatings, & Inks, Cleaning Agents), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/diethylene-glycol-monobutyl-ether-market

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether can remove both water-insoluble greases and oils and water-soluble oils. This characteristic is expected to majorly drive the consumption of DEG monobutyl ether by companies engaged in formulating cleaning agents. Companies such as Procter and Gamble Company conducted several in-house tests based on the concentration of diethylene glycol monobutyl ether in hard surface cleaners and its subsequent effect on human health. As cited by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, the tests concluded that the exposure to DEG monobutyl ether within permissible levels at ambient room conditions is safe.

The product has substantial amount of consumption in paints, coatings, and inks manufacturing. It is broadly utilized as coalescent in formulating latex paints and paints for architectural applications. Latex paints dominate the paints industry followed by oil-based paints. Increased construction spending in emerging countries is expected to trigger the demand for paints and coatings in the building and construction sector, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether has limited evidence of severe human health hazard, however, it is observed that the ingestion of the chemical can cause severe health issues such as rapid heartbeat and breathing, low blood pressure, and muscle pain. Owing to these factors, multiple state laws have been stated for the disposal of the product. However, they are not stringent as the product can be recycled for reuse.

