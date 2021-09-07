Diabetic Nephropathy Market to Gain from Increasing Patient Burden and New Drug Launches; Growing at a 6.5% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

The Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline is promising, consisting of various assets such as Jardiance (Boehringer & Eli Lilly), Bardoxolone methyl (Kyowa Kirin), TMX-049 (Teijin America), and others, which are in late stages of clinical development

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Diabetic Nephropathy Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Diabetic Nephropathy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Diabetic Nephropathy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Diabetic Nephropathy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Diabetic Nephropathy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Teijin America, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Chinook Therapeutics, Abbvie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, CSL Behring, Gilead Sciences, Goldfinch Bio, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prokidney, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Diabetic Nephropathy treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Diabetic Nephropathy treatment outlook. The pipeline for Diabetic Nephropathy is robust, including drugs such as esaxerenone, bardoxolone methyl, TMX-049, and others in different clinical development stages.

and others in different clinical development stages. With the recent drug approval, key therapies such as Farxiga, Invokana, and Kerendia have paved the way for future therapies.

key therapies such as have paved the way for future therapies. The Diabetic Nephropathy market is to enlarge owing to an increased prevalence of Diabetes and Diabetic Kidney Disease, frequent annual screening programs, multidisciplinary care, and the development of novel biomarkers. However, due to the heterogeneous nature of the disease, lack of awareness among the patients and primary care physicians, poor access to health insurance and healthcare, and treatment challenges will likely hinder the Diabetic Nephropathy market growth size.

Diabetic Nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), is a clinical syndrome that is characterized by continual albuminuria and a progressive lowering in renal function.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Diabetic Nephropathy prevalent cases in 7MM in 2020 were 27,634,000 cases, out of which the highest cases were observed in the United States.

The Diabetic Nephropathy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Diabetic Nephropathy Prevalence

Age-specific cases of Diabetic Nephropathy

Gender-specific cases of Diabetic Nephropathy

Stage-specific cases of Diabetic Nephropathy

Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Market

The current Diabetic Nephropathy management leaves a substantial residual risk for kidney disease progression, morbidity, and mortality despite all the treatment options. Therefore, novel treatments are being developed that target inflammation, fibrosis, oxidative stress, renal hemodynamics, glomerular hyperfiltration, the endothelin system, Janus kinase (JAK)-signal transducer, and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway, and others.

Among novel treatments, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRA) are considered extremely promising. The first oral MRA was spironolactone followed by Eplerenone; both are steroidal MRA. These drugs are often used off-label in T2DM patients with mild-to-moderate arterial hypertension and albuminuria. However, the risk of the development of hyperkalemia with their usage remains a pressing issue.

Finerenone is a first-in-class nonsteroidal MRA indicated to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate decline, kidney failure, cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure. Recently, the FDA has approved finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer) to treat adult patients with CKD associated with T2D. The approval also follows the previously granted priority review designation by the FDA. Bayer has also submitted an application for approval in the EU.

Another recently launched SGLT-2 inhibitor is Farxiga. It was approved for CKD in the US in April 2021 based on a CKD trial that included both diabetics and nondiabetics. Farxiga has been recommended for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the EU for CKD treatment in adults with and without T2D. In addition, the drug is under review in Japan.

Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs and Market Dynamics

Treatment of diabetes and CKD is complex; however, the pipeline for Diabetic Nephropathy is promising, consisting of various assets such as esaxerenone (Daiichi Sankyo), bardoxolone methyl (Kyowa Kirin), TMX-049 (Teijin America), and others in different stages of clinical development. With the recent drug approval, essential therapies such as Farxiga, Invokana, and Kerendia have paved the way for future therapies.

The Diabetic Nephropathy market will observe growth since there have been persistent rising disease cases, which will proffer opportunities to companies to launch new therapies. Also, improved understanding of the disease over the past years will allow new targets to improve treatment scenarios. There have been technological advances in diagnostic procedures, and clinical guidelines agreeing on recommended targets and in clinical practice have been issued. Identification of biomarkers for early detection in Diabetic Nephropathy patients will help better manage and prevent their progression. Moreover, personalized medicine is being prescribed to improve renal and cardiovascular protection in diabetic patients with Diabetic Nephropathy.

Nevertheless, the lack of innovative treatment strategies to prevent, arrest, treat and reverse the disease; different clinical presentation and progression rates among individuals make management of Diabetic Nephropathy challenging. Also, the absence of routine screening and the lack of early and accurate risk stratification of Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) patients are troublesome. The lack of animal models replicating clinical features of human DKD has raised concerns about the utility of these models in preclinical drug discovery. Poor medication adherence leads to treatment failure, leading to accelerating disease-related complications. For the last two decades, the standard of care for management has been risk-factor control and renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibition. And, lack of awareness and limited knowledge among the patients and primary care physicians are noticeable shortcomings, which need to be addressed soon; these all factors are inhibiting the growth of the Diabetic Nephropathy market.

Scope of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Diabetic Nephropathy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Diabetic Nephropathy: Bayer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Teijin America, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Chinook Therapeutics, Abbvie, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, CSL Behring, Gilead Sciences, Goldfinch Bio, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prokidney, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Diabetic Nephropathy Report Introduction 2 Diabetic Nephropathy Patient Share at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Diabetic Nephropathy 4 Diabetic Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview 5 Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Diabetic Nephropathy 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Organizations contributing toward the fight against Diabetic Kidney Disease 8 Diabetic Nephropathy Case Reports 9 Diabetic Nephropathy Patient Journey 10 Diabetic Nephropathy Marketed Therapies 10.1 Kerendia (Finerenone): Bayer 10.2 INVOKANA (Canagliflozin): Janssen Pharmaceutical 10.3 Farxiga (Dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca 11 Diabetic Nephropathy Emerging Therapies 11.1 Esaxerenone (CS-3150): Daiichi Sankyo 11.2 TMX-049: Teijin America 11.3 Jardiance (Empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company 12 Other Assets 12.1 Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics/Abbvie 12.2 Apararenone (MT-3995): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma 12.3 MEDI3506: AstraZeneca 12.4 Cotadutide (MEDI 0382): AstraZeneca 12.5 BI 685509: Boehringer Ingelheim 12.6 CSL346 (2H10): CSL Behring 12.7 Selonsertib (GS-4997): Gilead Sciences 12.8 GFB-887: Goldfinch Bio 12.9 Nidufexor (LMB-763): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 12.10 Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT): Prokidney 12.11 AZD5718: AstraZeneca 12.12 Verinurad (RDEA-3170): AstraZeneca 13 Diabetic Nephropathy 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size 14 Diabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers 15 Diabetic Nephropathy Market Barriers 16 Diabetic Nephropathy SWOT Analysis 17 Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs 18 Diabetic Nephropathy KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

