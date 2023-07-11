Design & Features To Drive Demand for Smart Bathroom Products In The U.S.A. - A GVR Consumer Insight Study

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. smart bathroom market was USD 303.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent from 2023 to 2030. The U.S. smart bathroom products consumer insight report has been developed using a CAWI survey with a sample size of over 1000 in the U.S. The respondents own a home in the U.S. and have at least one smart bathroom product installed. The survey result gives insights into factors such as consumer buying behavior, preference, demographics, brand awareness, and the impact of marketing on product adoption.

In this latest survey, consumers stated convenience & ease of use, improved functionality & features, and utility cost savings to be the key reasons for them switching to smart bathroom products. Over 60 percent of the respondents indicated that the improved functionality & features offered by smart bathroom products drive the choice over traditional products.

The survey observed that consumers in the age group of 55-64 years find enhanced aesthetics and design to be the most influential factor driving their decision to purchase smart bathroom products, with a share of 21.3 percent, followed by convenience of use with nearly 18 percent.

Kohler was the most installed brand of smart bathroom products in the U.S., with a very high level of consumer satisfaction, the study found. A large range of products, along with easy availability, are key factors responsible for the largest market penetration of the brand.

The survey revealed that a majority of U.S. homeowners who have installed smart bathroom products in their homes were between the ages of 35 years and 44 years, followed by 25 years and 34 years old. The younger age groups are more tech-savvy and likely to adopt new technologies than older age groups. In addition, it was observed that product penetration was over two third for consumers with household income over USD 150,000 per annum.

Among the key regions in the U.S., the penetration of smart bathroom products was comparatively higher in the Northeast and Southwest regions, according to the survey findings. Higher average household incomes, higher purchasing power, and greater awareness and access to smart technologies were seen to be the major reasons behind these geographic trends.

Key Highlights

According to the survey, over 85 percent of the respondents owned smart bathroom products.

Among the bathroom products, smart showerheads observed the highest penetration, followed by smart shower systems with a penetration rate of nearly 45 percent.

The survey found maintenance and cleaning complications to be one of the major pain points of customers, as indicated by over 50 percent of the respondents.

In-store shopping was the most preferred form of purchase with over 60 percent of respondents preferring this option over online.

The study also found that the shifting of consumers to online channels will continue in the coming years, with over 20 percent of respondents stating easy comparisons as the key reason for preferring online platforms.

Signature Hardware had the largest installations for smart showerheads /shower systems with over 40 percent market penetration, the survey found.

The survey observed Pfister Faucets, Moen, Delta Faucets, and American Standard to be companies whose brands had high product penetration. Pfister users reported high brand satisfaction with over two-thirds of the respondents being happy with the brand being installed.

Toto was a popular brand for smart toilets. Features and functionality, coupled with lower price, make Toto a preferred brand for consumers in the U.S., the study observed.

WEWE, an Amazon brand, has only online presence and sells its products through its parent company website. Low price is a major driving factor for the penetration of WEWE.

The survey found that the penetration rate for smart touchless (motion sense) bathroom faucets was the lowest at around 29 percent. High cost is a major deterrent to the sale of these products.

Smart Bathroom Consumer Insight Report Details

Demographic Analysis : This section provides categorizations of the target consumer group based on parameters, such as age, income, ethnicity, gender, and region, along with household penetration rates of smart bathroom products.

: This section provides categorizations of the target consumer group based on parameters, such as age, income, ethnicity, gender, and region, along with household penetration rates of smart bathroom products. Consumer Trends & Preferences : This section provides insights into the impacts of brand marketing & promotional activities; major pain points of consumers; the willingness of consumers to pay premium prices for smart bathroom products; and brand awareness and the likelihood of future purchases of preferred brands.

: This section provides insights into the impacts of brand marketing & promotional activities; major pain points of consumers; the willingness of consumers to pay premium prices for smart bathroom products; and brand awareness and the likelihood of future purchases of preferred brands. Factors Influencing Buying Behavior : Key factors, such as price, brand awareness, promotional activities, plumber recommendations, technology, place of purchase, and product attributes, are assessed in this section to understand the magnitude of their influence on consumer decisions to purchase smart bathroom products.

: Key factors, such as price, brand awareness, promotional activities, plumber recommendations, technology, place of purchase, and product attributes, are assessed in this section to understand the magnitude of their influence on consumer decisions to purchase smart bathroom products. Consumer Product Adoption Trends: This section aims to uncover the reasons for and likelihood of consumers switching smart bathroom brands, with further investigation of the reasons for switching within each of the considered age groups. The section also provides insights into the consumer propensity to purchase/repurchase smart bathroom products.

U.S. Smart Bathroom Products Consumer Insights Survey Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Demographic Analysis Consumer Demographic Analysis, by Age

Consumer Demographic Analysis, by Income

Consumer Demographic Analysis, by Ethnicity

Consumer Demographic Analysis, by Gender

Consumer Demographic Analysis, by Region

Household Penetration Consumer Trends & Preferences Impacts of brand marketing & promotional activities

Consumer willingness to pay premium

Pain points of consumers

Brand Awareness

Brands installed at home Factors Influencing Buying Behavior Price

Brand/Brand Awareness

Promotional Activities

Plumber Recommendations

Technology

Place of Purchase

Product Attributes Consumer Product Adoption Trends Reasons for consumers switching to smart bathroom products

Reasons for switching, by age group

Likelihood of purchasing/repurchasing smart bathroom products

