Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration Market to Hit USD 0.54 Billion by 2029 with 7.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

By product type, the dental soft-tissue regeneration market is segmented autografts, synthetic biomaterials, collagen-based membranes, and others. In 2023, the collagen-based membranes segment accounted for the largest share in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to its biological compatibility and effectiveness in dental applications, and excellent barrier properties in dental soft tissue regeneration. Collagen-based membranes are widely adopted in dental applications as they are easy to handle and versatile in nature. Additionally, the advancements in biomaterials and membranes have further contributed to the segment's growth.

By application, the dental soft-tissue regeneration market is segmented into implantology, periodontology, and others. The implantology segment dominates the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing adoption of tissue regenerative technologies in implant procedures, by clinicians. Additionally, the increasing rates of periodontal diseases, and edentulism in aging population has further contributed to the segments growth and overall dental soft-tissue regeneration market growth.

By end user, the dental soft-tissue regeneration market is segmented into dental hospitals, DSO's & independent clinics, and academic & research institutions. In 2023, the DSO's & independent clinics segment has emerged as the dominant force in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market owing to the rise in demand for regenerative products such as synthetic biomaterials, collagen-based membranes, and tissue grafts which play an important role in soft tissue regeneration and grafting procedures. This is because of the increasing number of implant procedures being performed, and the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, around the world.

In 2023, North American region accounted for the largest share of the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to several factors, such as the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure with high healthcare expenditure leads to significant demand for dental regeneration solutions and products. Moreover, the increasing demand for advanced regenerative materials and minimally invasive procedures has increased due to the aging population with a high prevalence of dental diseases such as gingivitis, and periodontitis. Also, this region is aided by stringent regulatory standards, robust research and development programs, and presence of key market players in United States and Canada. All these factors combine to make North America a major player in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to an increase in the number of aging populations that demands for dental implants and advanced dental care solutions in periodontal diseases treatment. Furthermore, emerging economies such as China and India have been expanding their healthcare infrastructure thereby increasing their expenditure on healthcare services. Moreover, there has been rising awareness about oral healthcare has increasingly demanded preventive and restorative dental care, which further fuel the market growth in this region.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market includes Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Tissue Regenix (UK), Septodont Holding (France), Medical Consult Implants GmbH (Germany), Meccellis (US), Regedent Ag (Switzerland), Regenity (US), Envista (US), AD Surgical (US), LifeNet Health (US), B. & B. Dental S.R.L. (Italy), Alpha-Bio Tec. Ltd. (Israel), Lasak S.R.O. (Czechia), KeystoneDentalGroup (US), Neoss AG (Switzerland), Bego GmbH Co. KG (Germany), Biotech Dental (France), Samyang Holdings Corporation (South Korea), and RTI Surgical (US).

GEISTLICH PHARMA AG (SWITZERLAND):

Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland) is one of the leading market players in the dental soft-tissue regeneration that provides biomaterials for soft and bone tissue regeneration. Among these are collagen membranes, matrices and bone substitutes, which find wide application in periodontal, implantology, and oral surgery practice. The company markets its products in over 60 countries, coupled with active participation in key global event like osseointegration. The company also focuses on R&D to provide its customers with innovative products and maintain a competitive position in the market.

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG (SWITZERLAND):

Institut Straumann AG, a global leader in dental implantology, oral tissue regeneration, and restorative dentistry. The company has been actively involved in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market. The company offers a wide range of innovative solutions, including regenerative products, which are designed to enhance tissue regeneration and promote healing in patients with periodontal disease. Straumann's portfolio includes biomaterials, such as tissue grafts and collagen-based membranes, which are critical to restore lost bone and tissues. The company focuses on various growth strategies to maintain its position in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (US):

Henry Schein is an American company and a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. It is the largest distributor of healthcare products and services in the world, with a presence in 32 countries. The company supplies a wide range of healthcare, and technology & value-added services to office-based healthcare professionals. The company with its vast global distribution network, efficiently serves healthcare facilities worldwide, offering a wide range of regenerative materials. The company strongly focuses on acquisitions, innovative product development, and market penetration to maintain its position in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

