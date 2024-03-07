Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Grow USD 1328.2 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16% | Valuates Reports

Dental 3D Printing Market is Segmented by Type (Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer), by Application (Dental Lab & Clinic, Hospital).

BANGALORE, India, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 464.5 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1328.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the 3d Dental Printing Market

The 3D dental printing industry is expanding due to a number of important factors. First off, technological developments have produced very accurate 3D printers that can create dental implants, prostheses, and orthodontic devices with unmatched precision and customization. Dental clinics and laboratories are adopting 3D printing technology due to the growing demand for customized dental treatments and the increased incidence of tooth problems.

Further propelling market expansion is 3D printing's efficiency and cost-effectiveness when compared to conventional production techniques. The broad use of 3D printing technology in the dental sector is also being aided by dental professionals' increasing knowledge of the advantages of digital dentistry, such as better patient outcomes and workflow efficiency.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE 3D DENTAL PRINTING MARKET

Technology has advanced significantly in the dentistry field, especially with regard to 3D printing. Dental manufacturing methods have undergone a revolution thanks to innovations like digital light processing (DLP), selective laser sintering (SLS), and stereolithography (SLA). These technologies enable the creation of intricately detailed dental prostheses and devices with extreme precision, satisfying the various demands of both dental professionals and patients.

The capability of customizing dental items to meet the needs of individual patients is another important factor propelling the growth of the dental 3D printing market. The degree of personalization required for the best dental products is sometimes difficult to accomplish using conventional production techniques. Dental facilities can now produce precisely fitted crowns, bridges, implants, and aligners thanks to 3D printing, which improves patient comfort and treatment results.

Dental restorations are in greater demand as the world's population ages and becomes more aware of oral health and aesthetics. A practical and affordable way to produce high-precision and accurate dentures, bridges, and crowns is through dental 3D printing. The dentistry industry's 3D printing market is expanding due to the rise in demand for dental restorations.

The need for dental 3D printing is being driven by the introduction of digital dentistry procedures. Digital workflows that streamline the whole dental fabrication process include intraoral scanning and computer-aided design (CAD). These processes effortlessly interact with 3D printing technology. The dental 3D printing market is growing because of this transition to digital solutions, which increase patient happiness, decrease lead times, and improve efficiency. Compared to conventional production techniques, dental 3D printing provides an economical and expedient option. 3D printing enables dental laboratories to reduce manufacturing costs without sacrificing quality standards by doing away with the need for manual labor and minimizing material waste. Furthermore, quicker turnaround times are made possible by 3D printing's rapid prototyping capabilities, which let dentists serve patients on time.

The need for dental 3D printing is being driven by the growing use of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems in dentistry. Dental restorations may be precisely digitally modeled thanks to CAD/CAM technology, which can then be easily transferred to 3D printers for production. The production process is accelerated and the precision of the finished goods is improved by this CAD/CAM integration with 3D printing.

3D DENTAL PRINTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The dental 3D printing business is somewhat concentrated. The market share of the top three corporations in terms of production volume was around 73%. The principal production regions are found in the USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other places. Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, Bego, Prodways Entrepreneurs, and Asiga are among the leading manufacturers.

The USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the primary consumption regions. The dental 3D printing market share in North America was almost 34%. Europe accounted for 30% of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific at 25%.

Key Companies:

Stratasys Ltd

3D Systems

EnvisionTEC Inc

DWS Systems

BEGO

Prodways Entrepreneurs

Asiga

