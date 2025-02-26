DeFinity Markets and Utila Partner on Digital Assets and FX

Collaboration to Deliver Seamless and Secure Access to Digital Asset Markets for Institutional Clients

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Enhanced FX Capabilities: DeFinity's expertise in FX trading, combined with Utila's platform, will provide efficient and secure FX execution for digital asset transactions.

Strengthened Security: Utila's non-custodial wallet infrastructure and DeFinity's integration with Fireblocks provide multiple layers of security for client assets.

Streamlined Operations: The combined platform will streamline digital asset operations, reducing friction and improving efficiency for institutional clients.

Increased Market Access: The partnership will broaden access to digital asset markets for institutional investors seeking diversified portfolios.

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity Markets, the institutional standard in digital asset trading and fiat rails, and Utila, the enterprise-grade crypto operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership to provide institutional clients with enhanced access to digital asset markets, featuring secure fiat on/off ramping and FX solutions. This collaboration builds upon DeFinity's commitment to providing a full-stack institutional digital asset platform, as demonstrated by its recent integration with Fireblocks for secure API digital asset operations.

The partnership combines DeFinity's advanced order matching and settlement capabilities across FX and digital assets with Utila's secure, non-custodial, and chain-agnostic wallet infrastructure. This powerful combination will enable institutional clients to seamlessly and securely manage their digital asset operations, from fiat on/off ramping to trading and settlement, all within a unified and compliant framework.

"We are thrilled to partner with Utila to further enhance our offering for institutional clients," said Manu Choudhary, CEO and founder of DeFinity Markets. "Secure and efficient fiat on/off ramping and FX solutions are critical for institutions entering the digital asset space. Utila's robust platform complements our existing infrastructure and allows us to provide a truly comprehensive solution."

Bentzi Rabi, CEO and founder of Utila, added, "Utila is excited to collaborate with DeFinity Markets, a leader in institutional digital asset trading. Our shared focus on security, compliance, and operational efficiency makes this partnership a natural fit. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can empower institutions to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital asset market."

Michael Siwek, CRO and founder of DeFinity Markets, concluded: "The seamless fully integrated solution will simplify the process for institutions to move capital between traditional finance and digital asset markets."

This collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to providing institutional clients with the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed in the evolving digital asset landscape.

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity Markets® is the Institutional Standard in Digital Assets Trading and fiat rails. DeFinity is built on institutional-grade technology offering unprecedented digital assets market access to globally leading Financial Institutions seeking to diversify their portfolio. The DeFinity management team has applied decades of knowledge of traditional financial markets to create the DeFinity ECN with direct market access. Platform participants can transact fiat FX trades with the digital asset's component completed on the DeFinity ECN. The ECN is custody-agnostic and provides FIX API access, a standardized rulebook powered by an embedded AML/KYC framework. We aggregate quotes from market makers on which qualified clients can transact digital assets. DeFinity offers access to liquidity across all major digital assets, including stable coins. The DeFinity ECN supports fiat currencies including GBP, EUR, USD crosses supported by an integrated fiat on and off-ramp gateway.

About Utila

Utila offers an enterprise-grade crypto operations platform that provides institutions with a secure, non-custodial, and chain-agnostic solution for managing their digital assets. Utila's platform prioritizes security and efficient operations, enabling institutions to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital asset market.

