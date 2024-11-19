DeFinity Markets Enhances Digital Asset Security with Chainalysis KYT

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity Markets®, the first full-stack institutional digital asset matching and settlement platform for fiat and digital assets, is thrilled to announce their integration of Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform. This marks a pivotal moment for DeFinity Markets' risk management and compliance capabilities.

Chainalysis enjoys international acclaim for its blockchain analytics and data offerings, software, and services. Serving a diverse clientele spanning government agencies, cryptocurrency exchanges, financial institutions, insurance providers, and cybersecurity firms across more than 70 countries, Chainalysis has been instrumental in solving high-profile criminal cases and enhancing secure consumer access to digital assets.

By seamlessly integrating KYT, the real-time transaction monitoring solution by Chainalysis, into its platform, DeFinity Markets is committed to equipping its compliance team with robust risk management tools. This integration is set to bolster transparency and fortify security within the digital asset landscape, aligning with DeFinity's unwavering dedication to fostering equitable and transparent trading practices.

DeFinity clients have the privilege of utilising Chainalysis' compliance solutions, enabling real-time monitoring and assessment of digital asset transactions to ensure strict adherence to regulatory protocols.

Chainalysis' cutting-edge technology augments DeFinity's security architecture, which provides a fortified shield for user data and assets against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

DeFinity's unwavering commitment to nurturing trust and transparency in the digital asset realm is an imperative facet for institutional investors.

In expressing enthusiasm about this collaboration, Chris Park, Chief Risk Officer at DeFinity Markets, remarked, "We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge compliance solutions to our users operating within the dynamic digital asset market. This integration seamlessly aligns with our mission to provide transparency and security to our esteemed institutional clients. With the wealth of expertise that Chainalysis brings to the table, we are poised to strengthen our position as the preeminent venue for institutional Digital Asset traders."

Alex Cable, VP North EMEA, Chainalysis: "In today's dynamic cryptocurrency landscape, trust and security are paramount. DeFinity Markets is on a mission to uphold high standards of compliance and risk management. By leveraging blockchain's inherent transparency, they are able to provide a secure and reliable platform for their clients."

About Chainalysis

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform, making it easy to connect the movement of digital assets to real-world services. Organizations can investigate illicit activity, manage risk exposure, and develop innovative market solutions with deep blockchain data insights. Our mission is to build trust in blockchains, blending safety and security with an unwavering commitment to growth and innovation.

For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com .

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity Markets® is the Institutional Standard in Digital Assets Trading and fiat rails. DeFinity is built on institutional-grade technology offering unprecedented digital assets market access to globally leading Financial Institutions seeking to diversify their portfolio. The DeFinity management team has applied decades of knowledge of traditional financial markets to create the DeFinity ECN with direct market access. Platform participants can transact fiat FX trades with the digital asset's component completed on the DeFinity ECN. The ECN is custody-agnostic and provides FIX API access, a standardized rulebook powered by an embedded AML/KYC framework. We aggregate quotes from market makers on which qualified clients can transact digital assets. DeFinity offers access to liquidity across all major digital assets, including stable coins. The DeFinity ECN supports fiat currencies including GBP, EUR, USD crosses supported by an integrated fiat on and off-ramp gateway.

For further information, please visit: www.DeFinitymarkets.com .

Contact

Media Room DeFinity Markets

media@DeFinityMarkets.com