Davos Communications Summit & Awards - 9-11 April 2025, takes place in the Swiss Alps

Tickets are available now at www.wcfasummit.com .

For the first time, the Davos Communications Awards Ceremony will be held in person during the Gala Dinner on April 10, recognizing excellence in public relations, corporate communications, and industry innovation worldwide. All communication experts, agencies and in-house teams are invited to submit their work at www.davosawards.com .

Set in the iconic Davos Congress Centre, this summit is all about high-impact connections and exclusive insights. Attendees will engage in high-level networking sessions, expert-led keynotes, and dynamic panels on AI, crisis management, emerging trends, regionality and successful practices in the sphere of public and corporate communications.

Among the distinguished speakers, representing over 11 countries worldwide, set to take the stage are: Guntram Kaiser, Founder of KaiserCommunication GmbH (Germany); Johna Burke, AMEC CEO (US); Stuart Bruce, PR Futurist & Co-Founder at Purposeful Relations (UK); Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Independent Board Director (US); Kateryna Doroshevska, Founder & CEO, BECOME PR agency (Ukraine); Katja Fasink, CEO, key7 Communications (Slovenia); Mary Beth West, Senior Strategist (US); Mike Southon, Entrepreneur Mentor, The Beermat Entrepreneur (UK); Paul Holmes, Founder at PRovoke Media (US); Sanjiv Winayak, Senior Client Director/Head of AI at Milk & Honey (UK); Tatevik Simonian, Director Communications & International Relations, SPRING PR (Armenia); Thabisile Phumo, Executive Vice President Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater (South Africa); Viroslava Novosylna, CEO & Founder at SLOVA PR (Ukraine).

This prestigious event invites communication enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators globally to build valuable connections, explore new business opportunities, elevate their global presence and learn the best new practices in communications.

"Bringing together the brightest minds in communications in Davos is not just an event – it's an experience. And there is no better place to do that than Davos, where we've tracked lifelong professional connections and opportunities to be made. We are honoured to continue WCFA's legacy of hosting transformational events that have impacted professionals worldwide since 2010", said Maxim Behar , President of the World Communications Forum Association.

The Davos Communications Summit & Awards 2025 is in cooperation with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and is proudly supported by The #PREthics Community as the gold sponsor and Brain 4 Strategy as the silver sponsor. The official media partner is PR Newswire, part of Cision Group Ltd.

About World Communications Forum:

Founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, the World Communications Forum Association is a premier global platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and industry development, focused on upgrading its members' expertise and to be an active voice in business, society and politics. WCFA's flagship event, the World Communications Forum, has been hosted in major cities worldwide, including Istanbul, Prague, Moscow, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Mexico City, Lusaka, Cape Town, and Geneva. In 2020, the association launched the Global Communications Summit on Zoom, bringing together over 450 global experts to establish the Tenets for Ethical Communications, endorsed by 135 industry leaders from 36 countries.

