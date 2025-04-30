Innovations and AI projects dominated at the Davos Communications Awards 2025, organized by WCFA in the Swiss Alps

This year's awards spotlighted achievements across 24 categories, with entries submitted by PR agencies, in-house teams, and independent professionals. The full list of winners is available at: www.davosawards.com.

Maxim Behar, President of the World Communications Forum Association, expressed his excitement: "This year's in-person celebration in Davos brought a whole new level of energy and connection to the Davos Communications Awards. The winning projects demonstrate not only technical excellence, but the transformative power of communications to unite people, ideas, and purpose across borders. It was an honour to witness such global talent in one room."

This year's gold-winning projects demonstrated excellence across a wide range of disciplines – from crisis management and internal comms to branding, AI and social media innovation. Here are the standout achievements from across the globe:

Top Honors in PR and Communications Leadership

PR Consultancy of the Year – Sherlock Communications

– In-house Team of the Year – CERN

– Outstanding Freelancer of the Year – Jared Meade , Rayne Strategy Group

– , Rayne Strategy Group PR Rising Star – Chetna Krishna , CERN

– , CERN Best Leader in Public Relations – Patricia Zylberman , Sherlock Communications

– , Sherlock Communications Best Crisis Communications Leader – Katja Fašink , Key7 Communications

– , Key7 Communications Leader of the Future – Prof. Mohd Said Bani Che Mat Din, bzBee Consult

Excellence in Campaign Strategy

Best Public Relations Campaign – APO Group

– Best Marketing Communications Campaign – SPRING PR

– Global Communication Campaign – DTEK

– Engage for Change Campaign – DTEK

– B2B Communications Campaign – DTEK

– Best Corporate Affairs Campaign – DTEK

– Best Use of Brand – DTEK

– Special Event – DTEK

Creative & Digital Innovation

Best Social Media Campaign – Sherlock Communications

– Best Digital Campaign – BPRESS

– Emerging Technology Campaign – BPRESS

– Communications in the Age of Crypto – Sherlock Communications

– Best Influencer Marketing Campaign – BANCA COMERCIALĂ ROMÂNĂ

Impactful Sector-Specific Campaigns

Best Internal Communications Campaign – Brandbuch

– Best CSR or ESG Initiative – BANCA COMERCIALĂ ROMÂNĂ

– Best Health & Wellness Campaign – Public Dialog

– Best Education Campaign – BANCA COMERCIALĂ ROMÂNĂ

The awards were judged by a panel of ten internationally recognized PR leaders from Canada, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, India, Lithuania, Romania, Türkiye, the UK, and the USA, ensuring a diverse and balanced evaluation process. The live ceremony featured on-stage presentations of gold, silver, and bronze trophies, led by prominent figures including Ana-Maria Diceanu, Managing Director at Brain 4 Strategy PR Agency and President of Global Women in PR (Romania); Mike Southon, Entrepreneur Mentor at The Beermat Entrepreneur (UK); Inimfon Etuk, CEO and Lead Strategist at Global Narratives Consults (Nigeria); Tatevik Simonian, Co-Founder of SPRING PR (Armenia); Syed Bukhari, Head of Strategic Communications & Visibility at the American University of Sharjah (UAE); and Mary Beth West, Senior Strategist (USA), among others.

The Davos Communications Summit & Awards 2025 is done in cooperation with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and is proudly supported by The #PREthics Community as the gold partner and Brain 4 Strategy as the silver partner. The official media partner is PR Newswire, part of Cision Group Ltd.

For more information, visit https://www.wcfaglobal.com/awards/homepage/2025 or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com or +359 888 50 31 13.

About Davos Communications Awards:

The annual Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676867/Davos_Awards_2025_Awarding_Ceremony_in_Davos.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633362/5295069/WCFA_Logo.jpg