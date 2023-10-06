Data Center Transformation Market worth $18.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration of sophisticated technologies, sustainability initiatives, and an emphasis on agility will characterise the future of the Data Centre Transformation Market to serve the changing needs of businesses in an increasingly digital environment. Companies will continue to alter their data centre infrastructure in order to remain competitive, secure, and responsive to changing technology developments.



The Data Center Transformation Market is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2023 to USD 18.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The exponential growth of data, driven by factors like big data analytics, IoT devices, and multimedia content, requires data centers to expand their capacity and capabilities to handle the increasing data loads.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Million/Billion (USD) Segments Covered Service Type, Tier Type, Data Center Type, Data Center Size, Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific Companies Covered The key technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco (US), NTT (Japan), HCLTech (India), and more.

Automation Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By service type, the Data Center Transformation Market includes Consolidation Services, Optimization Services, Automation Services, and Infrastructure Management Services. The automation services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data center automation automates IT processes across the computing, network, and storage layers in physical and virtual environments. Automation involves using software and tools to streamline and orchestrate various data center processes and tasks. It plays a crucial role in data center transformation by enhancing efficiency, reducing human error, and enabling rapid response to change demands.

Cloud Data Center segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The various segments we have captured in the scope are – cloud, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The cloud data center segment would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud providers utilize service models, such as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud, to offer enhanced services to their customers. With cloud computing adoption continuing to rise, cloud data centers are hosting more enterprise workloads. Major CSPs, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, continue to build massive facilities in the US and worldwide to increase their cloud computing power.

The retail vertical will grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Retailers are embracing cloud computing, big data analytics, and digital transformation to expand their businesses and increase their customer base. They connect to consumer devices for various activities, such as analysis of their buying habits and promoting targeted sales. Due to the rising consumer purchasing power, the retail vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals. With the advent of online retailing, retailers are adopting more innovative technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social networks. Online retail vendors need a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their products and services to customers. Retailers are increasingly adopting edge computing to process data closer to the point of sale, enabling real-time analytics, inventory management, and personalized customer experiences.

North America segment to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Data Center Transformation Market includes regional segmentation into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global Data Center Transformation Market in 2023, and this trend will persist during the forecast period. North America has the most established data center adoption due to several factors, such as large enterprises with sophisticated IT infrastructure and skilled technical expertise. The US and Canada are North America's two most significant contributors in the Data Center Transformation Market. It is a region with strict regulations for several economic sectors and advanced technology. North America is known for its technological advancements and early adoption of innovative solutions. The large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting data center services to improve employee experience and tackle any business continuity challenges amid COVID-19. In North America, large enterprises and SMEs focus on developing innovative data centers integrated with technological advancements, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and ML; this would boost growth in the future.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Transformation Market:

The key technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco (US), NTT (Japan), HCLTech (India), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (India), Google (US), Wipro (India), Atos (France), TCS (India), Hitachi (Japan), NetApp (US), Mindteck (India), Bytes Technology Group (UK), General Datatech (US), Insight Enterprises (US), Tech Mahindra (India), NETSCOUT (US), Dyntek (US), Softchoice (Canada), InKnowTech (India), Rahi Systems (US), Blue Mantis (UK), GreenField Software (India), Hyperview (Canada), FlexiScale (UK), LiquidStack (US), RackBank Datacenters (India), and Vapor IO (US). Most key players have adopted partnerships and product developments to cater to the demand for data center transformation.

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , IBM unveiled the introduction of its new Turbonomic Reporting Dashboards, currently accessible to Turbonomic SaaS clients, with the release of IBM Turbonomic version 8.9.6. These upgraded reporting dashboards within IBM Turbonomic offer in-depth observations into both application performance and the utilization of the supply chain.

, IBM unveiled the introduction of its new Turbonomic Reporting Dashboards, currently accessible to Turbonomic SaaS clients, with the release of IBM Turbonomic version 8.9.6. These upgraded reporting dashboards within IBM Turbonomic offer in-depth observations into both application performance and the utilization of the supply chain. In August 2023 , Cisco and Nutanix, inc., a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate hybrid multi-cloud deployments by offering the industry's most complete hyper-converged solution for IT modernization and business transformation. This partnership will deliver an expanded market opportunity for both organizations as they tackle the challenges of standardizing, simplifying, and securing environments across the data center, the public cloud, and the edge.

, Cisco and Nutanix, inc., a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate hybrid multi-cloud deployments by offering the industry's most complete hyper-converged solution for IT modernization and business transformation. This partnership will deliver an expanded market opportunity for both organizations as they tackle the challenges of standardizing, simplifying, and securing environments across the data center, the public cloud, and the edge. In July 2023 , Schneider introduced the easy ups 3-phase modular, a sturdy, uninterruptible power supply (ups) engineered to safeguard vital loads, and it comes with third-party validated live swap capabilities. The easy ups 3-phase modular is offered in a 50-250 kW capacity range, featuring n+1 scalability and compatibility with the EcoStruxure architecture, enabling remote monitoring services. Its modular design and live swap feature make it ideal for small and medium-sized data centers and business-critical applications.

, Schneider introduced the easy ups 3-phase modular, a sturdy, uninterruptible power supply (ups) engineered to safeguard vital loads, and it comes with third-party validated live swap capabilities. The easy ups 3-phase modular is offered in a 50-250 kW capacity range, featuring n+1 scalability and compatibility with the EcoStruxure architecture, enabling remote monitoring services. Its modular design and live swap feature make it ideal for small and medium-sized data centers and business-critical applications. In July 2023 , HCLTech announced its collaboration with Schneider Electric, one of the leaders in digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

, HCLTech announced its collaboration with Schneider Electric, one of the leaders in digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the (APAC) region. In June 2023 , IBM announced plans to open its first Europe -based quantum data center to facilitate access to cutting-edge quantum computing for companies, research institutions, and government agencies.

, IBM announced plans to open its first -based quantum data center to facilitate access to cutting-edge quantum computing for companies, research institutions, and government agencies. In June 2023 , NTT unveiled its most recent hyperscale data center campus, Chennai 2. Additionally, they have introduced their subsea cable system, MIST, to the city. The Chennai 2 campus, situated in Ambattur and spanning 6 acres, represents a cutting-edge project with a planned total capacity of 34.8 MW for critical IT load across two data center buildings.

, NTT unveiled its most recent hyperscale data center campus, 2. Additionally, they have introduced their subsea cable system, MIST, to the city. The 2 campus, situated in Ambattur and spanning 6 acres, represents a cutting-edge project with a planned total capacity of 34.8 MW for critical IT load across two data center buildings. In June 2023 , Microsoft announced the upcoming availability of its first cloud region in Italy , providing Italian organizations access to scalable, available, and resilient cloud services and confirming its commitment to promoting digital transformation and sustainable innovation in the country.

, Microsoft announced the upcoming availability of its first cloud region in , providing Italian organizations access to scalable, available, and resilient cloud services and confirming its commitment to promoting digital transformation and sustainable innovation in the country. In June 2023 , Dell has recently expanded its Dell Private wireless program, aiming to offer secure enterprise connectivity for edge locations. The program now supports Airspan and Druid wireless solutions, providing businesses with enhanced options for safe and reliable wireless connectivity at the edge.

, Dell has recently expanded its Dell Private wireless program, aiming to offer secure enterprise connectivity for edge locations. The program now supports Airspan and Druid wireless solutions, providing businesses with enhanced options for safe and reliable wireless connectivity at the edge. In May 2023 , Wipro announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio has partnered with Google Cloud's Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes.

, Wipro announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio has partnered with Google Cloud's Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes. In March 2023 , Cisco unveiled a data center in India in Chennai , which will further expand to Mumbai . The aim is to ensure hybrid and multi-cloud environments in India .

, Cisco unveiled a data center in in , which will further expand to . The aim is to ensure hybrid and multi-cloud environments in . In February 2023 , Microsoft and SAP partnered to launch RISE with SAP on Microsoft's hyperscale cloud data center region in Qatar . SAP customers in Qatar can now host RISE with SAP on Microsoft Azure, expanding the opportunities for building a cloud-first economy in Qatar , the GCC, and the MENA region.

, Microsoft and SAP partnered to launch RISE with SAP on Microsoft's hyperscale cloud data center region in . SAP customers in can now host RISE with SAP on Microsoft Azure, expanding the opportunities for building a cloud-first economy in , the GCC, and the MENA region. In January 2023 , NTT introduced pioneering implementations of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. NTT has recently achieved a significant milestone by deploying these technologies for the first time in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region at its Navi Mumbai Data Center. This facility, situated within its Mahape campus, spans 13,740 square feet and boasts a capacity of 4.8 MW.

, NTT introduced pioneering implementations of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. NTT has recently achieved a significant milestone by deploying these technologies for the first time in the (APAC) region at its Navi Mumbai Data Center. This facility, situated within its Mahape campus, spans 13,740 square feet and boasts a capacity of 4.8 MW. In January 2023 , Google entered into a long-term lease agreement for a data center spanning approximately 381,000 square feet in Navi Mumbai. This strategic move is part of Google's expansion of its cloud infrastructure in India , addressing the increasing demand in one of its key growth markets.

, Google entered into a long-term lease agreement for a data center spanning approximately 381,000 square feet in Navi Mumbai. This strategic move is part of Google's expansion of its cloud infrastructure in , addressing the increasing demand in one of its key growth markets. In November 2022 , Atos & AWS jointly announced a Global Strategic Transformation Agreement. This agreement empowers Atos customers with substantial infrastructure outsourcing contracts to expedite their workload migrations to the cloud and achieve digital transformation. AWS and Atos will collaborate on developing and delivering innovative industry solutions for global IT outsourcing and data center transformation. Additionally, the partnership will focus on enhancing Atos' workforce skills and optimizing its data center, cloud, and security operations, including targeted migration of legacy data centers and IT hardware assets.

, Atos & AWS jointly announced a Global Strategic Transformation Agreement. This agreement empowers Atos customers with substantial infrastructure outsourcing contracts to expedite their workload migrations to the cloud and achieve digital transformation. AWS and Atos will collaborate on developing and delivering innovative industry solutions for global IT outsourcing and data center transformation. Additionally, the partnership will focus on enhancing Atos' workforce skills and optimizing its data center, cloud, and security operations, including targeted migration of legacy data centers and IT hardware assets. In March 2022 , Microsoft and Fortum collaborated in which Fortum will harness surplus heat produced by a forthcoming Microsoft data center in the Helsinki metropolitan area of Finland . These data centers will operate on 100% clean energy. Fortum channeled the eco-friendly heat generated during the server cooling process to residences, businesses, and service providers linked to its district heating network. This waste heat recovery initiative from the data center region is poised to become the largest of its kind globally.

Data Center Transformation Market Advantages:

Initiatives to change data centres can save a lot of money by maximising resource utilisation, cutting energy use, and lowering hardware maintenance costs.

Because transformed data centres are so scalable, businesses can easily increase or decrease their infrastructure to meet shifting business demands without making substantial capital commitments.

High-performance computing and storage solutions, which are used in modernised data centres, improve the processing of data and the performance of applications.

Strong security measures are frequently used in transformation initiatives to shield data and applications from online threats and weaknesses.

With careful planning and staged migrations, data centre transformation projects seek to reduce downtime while maintaining operations.

By building effective cooling systems, maximising server power use, and introducing green technology, data centres can be transformed to result in significant energy savings.

Transformation initiatives help businesses manage resources more effectively, cutting down on waste and improving server utilisation.

Organisations can use cloud resources with on-premises equipment with the flexibility of modern data centres, which offer hybrid and multi-cloud setups.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Data Center Transformation Market based on service type, tier type, data center size, data center type, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Data Center Transformation Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Data Center Transformation Market

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America

, , , and , and To analyze subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the Data Center Transformation Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the global Data Center Transformation Market, such as product enhancements, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations.

