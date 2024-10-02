Data Center Infrastructure Management Market worth $5.01 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Organizations are increasingly looking for DCIM solutions in sectors such as IT, finance, and healthcare to improve scalability, operational efficiency, and cost optimization. Greater investment in automation and advanced analytics technologies will speed up market growth, resulting in better infrastructure management and real-time data processing. These advancements will enhance decision-making, optimize resource use, and manage data center operations proactively. Therefore, DCIM will keep developing to cater to the requirements of contemporary businesses, driving forthcoming market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=576

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available For Years 2019–2029 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Functionality, Deployment Mode, Tier Type, Data Center Size, End User and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Johnson Controls (US), Eaton (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Rittal (Germany), FNT Software (Germany), Nlyte Software (US), Franklin Electric (US), Cormant (US), RF Code (US), Rackwise (US), Paessler (Germany), ITRACS (US), Stulz (Germany), Sunbird (US), UnitedLayer (US), Rit Tech (Israel), Device42 (US), Hyperview (Canda), Raritan (US), Patch Manager (Netherlands), ManageEngine (US), Greenfield Software (India), ISPSystem (France), Graphical Networks (US), ZPE Systems (US), Modius (US).

Per functionality, performance optimization will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Optimizing performance in the DCIM market is a crucial feature focused on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of data center operations. It covers diverse elements such as energy efficiency, financial evaluation, and proactive maintenance. They optimize performance, guaranteeing that data centers can manage growing workloads while upholding high performance, resilience, and cost efficiency. Through data center optimization, says Rahi Systems, companies can save up to 30% in energy consumption, save on operations, and have a lesser environmental impact. Thirdly, the quality of monitoring tools and deep analytics ensures peak performance, making a data center predictable in failure, optimizing cooling systems, and maximizing power usage efficiency (PUE). The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has boosted optimization capabilities by providing immediate feedback on operational deficiencies and opportunities for improvement

Artificial intelligence is increasingly important in improving data center performance regarding current industry trends. A study by Appinventiv found that using artificial intelligence for automation in data center operations helps identify bottlenecks, monitor server health, and suggest maintenance schedules, leading to increased uptime and reduced downtime. Companies implement data center optimization solutions to address such security vulnerabilities by improving network visibility and using predictive analytics, based on a recent article from StateTech Magazine. Improving the performance in DCIM helps companies gain efficient, cost-effective, and safe operations of the data centers.

As per deployment mode, on-premises holds the largest share during the forecast period.

The on-premises segment in the DCIM market continues to be a favorite option for companies looking to complete management, safety, and personalize their data center activities. On-site DCIM solutions are situated on the organization's servers, increasing critical data and infrastructure management. This deployment type benefits industries with high regulatory requirements, like finance, healthcare, and government, where data privacy should be protected and regulations strictly followed. As per reports, on-premise DCIM solutions would give businesses real-time visibility and management of physical and virtual assets to enhance power usage, make capacity planning more accessible, and improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, incorporating current IT systems guarantees smooth administration, a fundamental necessity for corporations with intricate, vast infrastructure.

Despite the higher upfront costs for hardware, software, and maintenance, on-premises DCIM offers unmatched customization and supervision that many organizations appreciate. Security is highly prioritized in this deployment method, as data is stored in a controlled setting within the organization to avoid outside risks. Furthermore, businesses opt for on-premise DCIM to minimize risks caused by depending on internet connections or third-party services while also seeking reduced latency, improved uptime, and uninterrupted operations. Insiders have indicated that this industry will be crucial for businesses seeking to effectively oversee their infrastructure and use the robust features of tailored advanced DCIM systems.

As per region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific area, including important markets like China, India, and Japan, is the quickest-expanding global market for data center infrastructure management (DCIM). Alibaba's expansion of hyperscale facilities in Beijing and Shanghai reflects the growth of data centers in China, focusing on increasing capacity by 200 MW and highlighting AI and cloud computing. India is making quick progress with significant financial contributions from large global corporations like Microsoft, which intends to spend $2.8 billion on data centers in different cities. AWS is constructing new facilities to meet the rising demand driven by the Digital India initiative. In Japan, Oracle is putting $8 billion into cloud infrastructure, while Google is putting $1 billion into enhancing AI and cloud services. The Asia Pacific DCIM market is increasing because of the region's quick digital transformation, high cloud adoption, and rising data usage. Government initiatives such as China's "New Infrastructure" plan, innovative city projects in India, and advanced data center developments in Japan fuel this momentum. Asia Pacific is leading the global DCIM sector as the fastest-growing market due to substantial investments and supportive policies, showcasing its active participation in the evolving data center landscape.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market are – Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Johnson Controls (US), Eaton (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Rittal (Germany), FNT Software (Germany), Nlyte Software (US), Franklin Electric (US).

