Dashboard Camera Market Worth $5.94 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dashboard camera market size is expected to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness among the global population regarding vehicular safety, along with implementation of various favorable government initiatives to boost adoption of such cameras, is driving the global market.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America and Europe are characterized by rapid adoption of full HD dashboard cameras, which are fast replacing SD dashboard cameras

2-channel dashboard cameras are increasingly preferred by commercial fleet operators to seek additional protection against cases of employee fraud and in the event of an accident

In 2017, the Europe market accounted for the largest share, both in terms of revenue and shipments

Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to rise in sale of passenger vehicles

Concentrated presence of dash cam manufacturers and their superior production capabilities and abundant availability of cheap labor in Asian countries such as Taiwan and China are expected to drive the APAC market.

A number of European countries, such as France, Italy, and U.K. are encouraging the use of digital video recorders (DVRs) in cars to record video clips for surveillance purposes, which can also be ultimately used as evidence in judicial proceedings. Several car insurance providers operating across U.K. have started offering considerable discounts on car insurance premiums for vehicles fitted with dashboard cameras. As a result of this, a majority of cab drivers and fleet owners in the country are favorably inclined toward installation of such cameras to save on insurance premium costs.

Similarly, a group of startups in U.S. have developed an innovative business model, wherein they offer monetary rewards to drivers for installing dashboard cameras in their vehicles. The aim is to collect dash cam recorded data and ultimately aid technology companies in building maps for self-driving cars. As a result, an increasing number of ride-hailing service providers across North America, such as Lyft and Uber, have begun deploying in-car DVRs to record their rides.

Prominent global market players have started developing innovative car DVRs with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning systems, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance systems to encourage their adoption among commercial as well as individual vehicle owners and drivers. These industry participants are manufacturing sophisticated dashboard cameras with built-in sensors that offer forward collision warnings to the driver, ultimately providing greater protection against potential accidents.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dashboard camera market by technology, product, video quality, and region:

Dashboard Camera Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Basic



Advanced



Smart

Dashboard Camera Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

1-Channel



2-Channel

Dashboard Camera Video Quality Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

SD & HD



Full HD & 4K

Dashboard Camera Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Italy





U.K.





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Malaysia





Taiwan





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.