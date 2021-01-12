Dairy Products Market Size Worth $586.11 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 2.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dairy products market size is anticipated to reach USD 586.11 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for dairy products and growth of the modern retail and logistics facilities are some of the major factors driving the market growth. The rising popularity of innovative dairy products, such as low-fat butter, no-sugar flavored milk, and flavored cheese, is also driving the market. However, the rise of veganism and vegan diet, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to restrict market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, the milk segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 32% in 2019

Europe held the largest share of more than 31% in 2019 due to high consumption of cheese in countries including Germany , France , Italy , and Spain

Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027 due to the rising demand for milk products in emerging economies including China , India , and Bangladesh

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Dairy Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Milk, Cheese), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dairy-product-market

In terms of product, milk emerged as the largest segment in 2019 as it is considered an essential source of protein and calcium that helps in bone development. Moreover, milk products, such as flavored milk and low-fat milk, have higher demand. The online distribution channel segment is likely to ascend at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as online platforms provide a wide range of products. In addition, such channels provide many discounts and cashback offers. The rising usage of the internet and improving online connectivity are expected to drive the segment growth further.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 due to the growing demand for cheese and yogurt in countries like China and India. The development of modern retail and logistics in these countries is also propelling the demand for dairy products. A busier lifestyle and a rising focus on health and wellness have resulted in the increased consumption of packaged dairy products. The trend is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, thereby supporting market growth. In addition, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector in the region due to increasing internet penetration and reliability is expected to boost product sales through online distribution channels.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Dairy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Milk



Cheese



Yogurt



Butter



Others

Dairy Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Dairy Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Dairy Products Market

Arla Foods amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group

GCMMF

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Royal FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

DMK Group

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Evaporated Milk Market – The global evaporated milk market size was valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The global evaporated milk market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2025. Flavored Yogurt Market – The global flavored yogurt market size was valued at USD 34.8 billion in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

The global flavored yogurt market size was valued at in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Low Fat Cheese Market – The global low-fat cheese market size was valued at USD 93.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.