Dahua Heart of City to Lead the Intelligent Twins Evolution

Dahua President, Mr. Ke Li, delivered a speech expressing warm welcome and gratitude to the guests. He reviewed Dahua HOC's achievements in 2018, and shared the status of AIoT building digital twins and promoting smart economic growth. The continuous technological evolution has caused constant update of users' needs, forging user value to lead "The Digital Twins" to "The Intelligent Twins". Based on years of industry expertise and understanding of customers' business, Dahua Technology has been continuously enhancing its core capabilities in AIoT and big data with focus on intelligent twins, creating closed-loop management from the sensing level to the business level, building a new smart city architecture with closed-loop value chain.

Mr. Jun Yin, VP of Dahua R&D Center, delivered a keynote speech theming "AIoT, Building The Cornerstone of The Intelligent Twins", explaining the significance of Dahua Technology's AIoT strategy: build video-centered leading sensing and intelligent capabilities, and fully and truthfully build data value of intelligent twins based on whole network computing. Mr. Yin added that Dahua Technology will continue to accelerate the new technology commercialization, build a four-dimensional digital world to support AIoT application, work closely with partners, strengthen the AIoT capability openness, and create new value for users.

Later, Dahua Technology released a new DAHUA GAIA big data platform, HOC's powerful foundation that drives the city from digital to intelligent. Mr. Wenkai Zhou, GM of Dahua Software Product Department, gave a speech "DAHUA GAIA Creates Intelligent Twins Value". He said that GAIA strengthens Dahua HOC's top-level design and scenario application capabilities, and boosts the construction of new smart cities, entering the "Intelligent Twins" together with customers.

The vigorous development of smart cities relies on all partners' participation in the value chain. Together with partners, Dahua Technology has been injecting vitality into Dahua HOC, exploring a more refined city governance method, to promote healthy and orderly development of new smart cities globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018238/Mr_KeLi.jpg

SOURCE Dahua Technology