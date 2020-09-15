D-Link Unveils Latest Gigabit Smart-Managed Switches and New Entry-Level Managed Switch Series

D-Link's DXS-1210, DGS-1520, and DGS-2000 series are ideal for office network and metro Ethernet deployment

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation has announced three new ranges of switches; The DXS-1210, DGS-1520 and DGS-2000 series. With advanced central management, Layer 3 features, and support for 10G Ethernet, DXS-1210 and DGS-1520 Smart Managed Switches are specifically engineered for small-to-medium business and enterprise networks. The entry-level DGS-2000 series managed switches are suitable for medium to large businesses that require high reliability and security in addition to a central management network.

DXS-1210 Series 10 Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switches

With support for a combination of 10GBASE-T and SFP ports, the cost-effective DXS-1210 Series services a range of network needs for any business. D-Link's new additions to this series, models DXS-1210-28T and DXS-1210-28S, are 28-port switches equipped with four 10G/25G copper or fiber ports which allow for low latency, high efficiency, and flexibility for easier network integration. With Layer 3 features and expandable capacity, the DXS-1210-28T can serve as either an aggregation/access switch in large Enterprise environments or as the core of an SMB network.

DGS-1520 Layer 3 Stackable Smart Managed Switch

D-Link's DGS-1520 Series is the successor to the DGS-1510 series and the first of D-Link's smart managed switches to support 10G Base-T ports for uplinks/stacking. This series includes a range of 28 and 52 port switches with a choice of 2.5GBASE-T PoE, 10GBASE-T and SFP+ uplink ports. High bandwidth uplinks eliminate network bottlenecks and provide low-latency connections to core networks and servers, while multi-Gigabit PoE ports eliminate potential network bottleneck when connecting to high-bandwidth 802.11ac/ax access points. With zero-touch provisioning, multi-site network deployments are effortless, and there is no need for onsite IT personnel. These switches are designed to provide maximum uptime as well as high security, multiple management options and flexible stacking configurations with a powerful 80-Gigabit stacking bandwidth using fiber, copper, or hybrid mode. Additionally, the DGS-1520 is compatible with D-Link's latest DPS-520 PoE Redundant Power System which can connect up to 4 non-PoE models of DGS-1520 for a more resilient and reliable network.

DGS-2000 Series Managed Access Switches

The DGS-2000 Series accommodates various needs of enterprise access layer connectivity by offering advanced Layer 2 features and support for Power over Ethernet (PoE). With a full line of switches between 8 to 48 Gigabit Ethernet ports, all models feature an additional 2 or 4 SFP ports either as standalone or combo GbE/SFP ports. DGS-2000 provides 104 Gbps total switching capacity, and up to 30W per port with 370W total PoE budget. Optional SFP ports can link multiple remote networks across extended distances.

