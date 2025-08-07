D-Link Unveils Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Routers to Redefine Home and Small Business Networking

TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, today introduced its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 router lineup, engineered to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast, reliable, and intelligent connectivity across smart homes and small business environments. The new lineup includes the M95 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Mesh Router, R95 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Router, and G572 5G NR BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 Router—each designed to deliver next-level performance, seamless user experiences, and AI-enhanced network management. With support for multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and cutting-edge 5G flexibility, the lineup empowers digital lifestyles marked by 8K streaming, real-time collaboration, cloud workflows, and a growing ecosystem of IoT devices.

D-Link Unveils Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Routers, M95, R95, and G572, to Redefine Home and Small Business Networking

Stylish Mesh Wi-Fi for Modern Living- M95 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Mesh Router

The M95 delivers tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz) with 320MHz bandwidth for ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and high capacity—ideal for 8K streaming, VR gaming, and smart homes. Multi-Link Operation (MLO), MLO Mesh, WPA3 encryption, and 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN ports ensure seamless, secure performance. Easily managed via the AQUILA PRO AI app, it offers real-time optimization and intelligent control. Inspired by the grace of an eagle in flight, its aerodynamic design with four integrated antennas ensures full, balanced 360° coverage and eliminates dead zones. Its modern form and performance earned it the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025.

Engineered for the Next-Gen Smart Home- R95 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Router

Built for the connected lifestyles of today and tomorrow, the R95 delivers tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with 320MHz bandwidth and advanced MLO for maximum throughput and responsiveness. Whether you're streaming in 8K, gaming with minimal lag, or managing a busy smart home, the R95 adapts with ease. Four external adjustable antennas offer extended coverage, and 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN ports provide reliable, wired speed for performance-critical devices. With built-in AI features via the AQUILA PRO AI app, users enjoy effortless network tuning, usage insights, and proactive optimization with WPA3 security.

5G-Powered Wi-Fi 7 for Homes and Small Offices- G572 5G NR BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 Router

Designed for the area without fiber or fixed-line access, the G572 combines the power of 5G NR and Wi-Fi 7 to deliver always-on, high-speed connectivity, ideal for heavy Internet users, remote workers, and small offices. Just insert a SIM card and power it on for instant Internet. Even without fiber, users can enjoy gigabit-level performance for smooth 8K streaming, cloud gaming, and real-time collaboration. Optional external antennas boost 5G signal reception for more stable connections in remote areas. With Ethernet WAN failover and VPN support, the G572 ensures secure, uninterrupted access for small offices. Device setup is effortless via the D-Link FALCON app or web interface.

"D-Link's new Wi-Fi 7 lineup is a leap forward in wireless networking, delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and higher efficiency for homes and small businesses," said CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. "Whether you need AI-optimized whole-home mesh, ultra-responsive streaming, or 5G-powered flexibility, our latest routers are designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of modern digital life." Guided by the vision "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities," D-Link continues to deliver solutions built on its brand commitments: MIT quality, creative innovation, solution oriented, one-stop service, and sustainable design. These values are at the heart of our Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, reflecting our dedication to providing not just smarter networking tools—but smarter living experiences for every user.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

