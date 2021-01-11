D-Link Redefines the Home with Digital Transformation at CES 2021

D-Link's introduces new solutions for safety, entertainment, learning, and working at home

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at the Consumer Electronics Show, D-Link showcased their latest mydlink, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet solutions that digitally transform the home to meet users' needs during and post pandemic. How people stay in touch with and protect their loved ones, in addition to how they spend their leisure time, learn, and work are all changing. D-Link optimizes the home network environment for everyone and helps them adapt to new ways of life through the use of new technologies and solutions.

Home Safety

As more people are staying home due to the pandemic, the safety of the home has become more important than ever. D-Link's latest mydlink cameras and sensors, such as this year's CES Innovation Award Honoree Whole Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit, keep the home connected and protected, without sacrificing privacy.

Home Entertainment

Since more people are spending more time at home, entertainment is also an essential of everyday life. Not only do people need better, faster Wi-Fi at home to stay in touch with their friends and family, but streaming movies and gaming also require seamless, powerful connections, especially when these are happening simultaneously. D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 router, switch, and adapters bring revolutionary Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GE technology to users at home, including a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, D-Link's USB-C to 2.5G Ethernet Adapter.

Distance Learning

Distance learning has become prevalent for children and young adults because of the pandemic. D-Link enhances the digital learning experience with its 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solutions that provide high-speed connectivity and high-performance capacity so that education is still top quality for those learning from the comfort of their home.

Remote Working

With remote working becoming commonplace, workers require reliable connectivity to ensure data privacy and business productivity, wherever they are. D-Link's 5G solutions feature groundbreaking technologies that provide the high-speed connections and supercharged capacity for users to maximize work efficiency.

Nuclias Connect

For small and medium-sized businesses, D-Link showcased their Nuclias Connect wireless network management solution. Nuclias Connect facilitates user-friendly, centralized control using existing resources or an onsite hub for better privacy and lower cost.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

