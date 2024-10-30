D-Link Recognized as Best AI-Enabled Network Provider at Cyber AI Summit & Awards 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in networking solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Best AI-Enabled Network Provider at the prestigious Cyber AI Summit & Awards 2024. This award highlights D-Link's groundbreaking innovations in AI-powered networking solutions that are reshaping the future of secure, intelligent networks.

The Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence Awards 2024 celebrate individuals, teams, and organizations driving innovation and excellence within the cybersecurity and AI sectors. As AI transforms the landscape of secure networks, D-Link continues to lead the way with cutting-edge technologies that deliver exceptional performance and smart, automated solutions designed for today's complex networking needs.

D-Link was honoured with the Best AI-Enabled Network Provider title for its relentless pursuit of integrating AI into its wide range of networking solutions, enhancing security, optimizing performance, and ensuring seamless connectivity for both businesses and consumers. Central to this success is the AQUILA PRO AI product line, which exemplifies D-Link's commitment to leveraging AI for smarter, more adaptive networks. The AQUILA PRO AI system offers self-healing and self-optimizing capabilities, revolutionizing traditional networks into systems that can automatically adapt to ever-changing conditions, providing unparalleled reliability and performance.

For more information about AQUILA PRO AI, please visit www.dlink.com/en/for-home/wifi/aquila-pro-ai or contact local D-Link representative.

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com