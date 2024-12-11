Cybersecurity Certification Market worth $8,033.5 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cybersecurity Certification Market size is projected to grow from USD 3,987.6 million in 2024 to USD 8,033.5 million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Professional certifications available in CISSP, CEH, and CompTIA Security+ have emerged as a basic need and have gained the support of global recognition and authenticity in cybersecurity space. These are primarily used to validate major skill sets in underlying domains such as risk management, threat mitigation, and comprehensive preparedness against complex challenges. Employers prefer these because they seal the perception of expertise. Further, focusing on practical skills, continuous learning, and networking opportunities equips professionals to stay current, adaptable, and impactful in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Offering, Certification Category, Target User, Delivery Mode, Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Cybersecurity Certifications market are SGS(Switzerland), DEKRA(Germany), Intertek(UK), Bureau Veritas(France), DNV GL(Norway), TUV SUD(Germany), UL Solutions(US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), TUV NORD(Germany), Element(UK), Keysight(US), BSI(UK), TUV Rheinland(Germany), EY Certifypoint(Netherlands), A-Lign(Florida), HITRUST(US), Schellman(US), Coalfire Certification(US), DQS(Germany), Control Case(US), ISC2(US), Infosec Train(India), EXIDA(US), ISASecure(US), ISACA(US), and CompTIA(US).

By Vertical, the IT & ITeS segment will account for the largest market size.

The high reliance on technology makes this segment IT and ITeS the leader in the Cybersecurity Certification Market, with information security as a key concern as it is the sector that is most susceptible to sophisticated cyberattacks. The rising frequency of threats like ransomware and phishing call for more certified professionals in skills areas such as cloud computing and AI security. This usually becomes highly observable and is facilitated by the mandate of regulatory compliance, which requires adherence to frameworks such as GDPR and HIPAA through their respective certifications. Moreover, rapid technology integration into business processes introduces security loopholes; hence, continuous learning and specialized certifications are required to build a skilled workforce that can efficiently tackle risks.

By Delivery Mode, the Online sector is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the global forecast.

Online segment is leading the Cybersecurity Certification Market growth due to adaptability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness of the same. High-speed internet eliminates geographical barriers and opens up the world to engage into many courses. Flexible learning accommodates personal and professional obligations, while the shortage of cybersecurity skills globally is driving demand for scalable online training. The pandemic hastened the adoption of virtual education usage and, thus, became the new norm. Online programs are more affordable, contain real-time updates of content, and use interactive formats like multimedia and simulations for better learning. Specialized certifications attract targeted learners for continuous professional development and updated skills for professionals to handle better emerging cyber threats.

By region, In North America, US is projected to have the largest market during the forecast period.

The US dominates the Cybersecurity Certification Market as it is in need of lots of expert professionals in mitigating increasing and sophisticated cyber threats. New vulnerabilities arising from the implementation of the coming next-generation technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and IoT call for specific training and certifications. There has been significant investment in the training of cybersecurity at organizations. This is mainly due to a growing realization of threats and a strong commitment to protecting digital assets. A robust security ecosystem by cybersecurity firms in the US, the shift to remote work expanded its attack surface, and continuous learning and managed security services further buttress the upward trend in demand for certifications.

Top Key Companies in Cybersecurity Certification Market:

The report profiles key players such as SGS(Switzerland), DEKRA(Germany), Intertek(UK), Bureau Veritas(France), DNV GL(Norway), TUV SUD(Germany), UL Solutions(US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), TUV NORD(Germany), Element(UK), Keysight(US), BSI(UK), TUV Rheinland(Germany), EY Certifypoint(Netherlands), A-Lign(Florida), HITRUST(US), Schellman(US), Coalfire Certification(US), DQS(Germany), Control Case(US), ISC2(US), Infosec Train(India), EXIDA(US), ISASecure(US), ISACA(US), and CompTIA(US).

