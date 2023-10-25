Cumulus Neuroscience Presents Data at CTAD 2023 Annual Meeting

Data presented at the 16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Annual Meeting provides further validation of the utility of Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform in clinical studies that include patients with mild to moderate cognitive impairment.

BELFAST, Ireland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, presented data at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Annual Meeting on Wednesday October 25th in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cumulus presented three poster presentations, two featuring internally generated data collected from Cumulus-sponsored studies partnering with academic and clinical institutions, and one featuring data generated from a study sponsored by INmune Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: INMB) a clinical stage biopharma company.

The poster featuring data generated from a Phase Ib study in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) sponsored by INmune Bio titled, "Feasibility of the Cumulus electrophysiological neurocognitive platform to enable de-centralized trials in Alzheimer's Disease," demonstrated that the Cumulus Neuroassessment platform can be frequently and accurately used by patients living with mild to moderate AD in the home over long periods of time (e.g., >3 months) including 'burst' measurement periods in-lab or at-home in which each cognitive assessment is administered several times in relatively quick succession. The study was carried out during the pandemic, and demonstrated how the system could be used autonomously at-home even by substantially impaired patients, avoiding the need for in-person assessment visits.

These findings are consistent with data presented in a second poster titled, "A real-world, longitudinal observational study in patients with Alzheimer's Disease dementia and healthy controls, using frequent repeated digital measurements performed at-home on the Cumulus Platform: a preliminary report," which features data from CNS-101, a real-world feasibility study being conducted in collaboration with the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Importantly, preliminary analysis of the burst stage indicates these types of digital technologies have construct validity, distinguishing groups, correlating with conventional benchmarks across behavioral and biosignal endpoints.

A third poster titled, "Validating a novel digital cognitive platform: sensitivity to change following an alcohol challenge," featured data from a study focused on validating a new cognitive assessment battery, including tasks targeting four cognitive functions affected early in the AD continuum:

Double-Take, an N-back working memory test

Memory Match, a paired episodic memory test

Rapid Response, a simple reaction time test

Symbol Swap, a symbol coding task (DSST)

This study demonstrated that these novel digital cognitive tests can sensitively measure change in dementia-relevant cognitive functions over the timescale of acute alcohol intoxication and return to sobriety. Importantly, it was possible for study participants to repeat the tests multiple times with minimal practice effects, suggesting that this cognitive assessment battery can be scaled up to support clinical trials, utilizing burst measurement to reduce within-subject error and trial size.

"Subtle changes in cognition can be difficult to measure in dementia clinical trials using existing tools," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "Collectively, these data sets confirm that it is feasible for patients living with mild to moderate Alzheimer's dementia to use the Cumulus Platform to provide objective, frequent and patient-centered tracking of functional neurophysiology that is reflective of their cognitive function in their day-to-day life. We are excited about the potential to dramatically accelerate Alzheimer's clinical studies by capturing longitudinal electrophysiological correlates characteristic of Alzheimer's Disease pathology in de-centralized trials. We are grateful to all the study participants and our research collaborators."

AD is a progressive disease that affects brain function, memory, and other cognitive abilities. It is the most common cause of dementia, affecting millions of people worldwide. Symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time, including memory loss, confusion, difficulty with language and communication, mood swings, and changes in behavior and personality. Currently, there is no known cure for AD.

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials, and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression, and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture substantial amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with an EEG headset synchronized to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

