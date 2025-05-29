NeuLogiq® Platform Confirms Electrophysiological Marker of Target Engagement in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Data presented by Delix Therapeutics at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Conference confirms the NeuLogiq® Platform is effective at detecting a pharmacodynamic signal consistent with that previously observed in a healthy volunteer study

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data and AI, was featured in a poster presentation at ASCP 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The poster titled, "A Phase Ib Study to Evaluate the Pharmacodynamics, Safety, and Tolerability of the Novel Neuroplastogen DLX-001 in Participants with Major Depressive Disorder: Interim Findings," was presented by Aaron Koenig, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Delix Therapeutics and featured data confirming the Cumulus NeuLogiq® Platform detected a pharmacodynamic signal consistent with that previously observed in a phase I healthy volunteer study. A consistent increase in slow-wave theta activity was observed using two separate methods – a traditional wet electrode 64-channel EEG acquisition system, and the NeuLogiq novel 16-channel dry EEG headset. The latter was used in tandem with the NeuLogiq tablet-based qEEG resting state assessment.

"We are excited to present these data showing the potential of scalable objective measures in major depression, an area with continued unmet clinical need," said Aaron Koenig, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Delix. "The Cumulus NeuLogiq Platform provided our team with additional validation of target engagement for DLX-001, a novel neuroplastogen. We look forward to our continued work with Cumulus as we advance this clinical program."

The poster presentation also included data confirming that there was no evidence of acute or persistent cognitive impairment caused by the study drug, as measured by the NeuLogiq tablet-based Symbol Swap assessment, based on the well-established paper-based Digit Symbol Substitution Task (DSST). DSST is a well validated assessment that is sensitive to changes in cognition in patients with depression and is used broadly as a clinical measure in neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatry clinical studies.

"The NeuLogiq Platform was initially purpose-built in collaboration with 10 biopharma companies to generate objective clinical quality data in Alzheimer's dementia," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "Over time, NeuLogiq has evolved to be used across CNS conditions including multiple psychiatric disorders. Collectively, these data presented at ASCP confirm that the NeuLogiq Platform has the potential to provide clinical study sponsors with objective physiological data to complement traditional measures. We are excited to work alongside the team at Delix to advance their novel treatment for major depressive disorder."

About Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Also known as clinical depression, MDD is a common mental health condition characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest or pleasure in activities. MDD is one of the most common mental health disorders, affecting an estimated 6-7% of adults worldwide. It can occur at any age, and it is more prevalent in women than men. Antidepressant medications and psychotherapy are common treatments for MDD, but some individuals may not respond well to these options, leading to an unmet need for alternative or complementary treatments

About Cumulus Neuroscience

Our mission is to generate the data and insights required to accelerate the diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world. At Cumulus Neuroscience we are advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform designed with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies. This novel platform provides the critical data and insights needed for faster, more robust and cost-effective decision-making in clinical trials and patient care. NeuLogiq enables study sponsors to capture large amounts of real-world clinical data repeatedly over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains, in the clinic and at home. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of CNS clinical trials, providing objective assessment of study inclusion and treatment outcomes.

About Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on harnessing the power of novel neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics to better treat patients struggling with difficult- to-treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's compounds are small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain. Through its novel Neuroplastogen Platform, Delix is pioneering a new class of fast-acting outpatient pharmacotherapies and rapidly advancing through preclinical and clinical development to bring patients FDA-approved medicines that are intended to serve several unmet needs and enhance the psychiatric treatment paradigm for patients and providers.

