Cultural transformation experts dss+ to support RHI Magnesita on journey to achieve world-class safety performance

GENEVA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business transformation consultancy dss+ is pleased to announce its partnership with RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions, to support their safety culture transformation journey to achieve tangible impact and sustainable improvement in safety culture and incident reduction.

Deeply committed to safety and operational excellence, RHI Magnesita has consistently improved its safety performance and is now looking to elevate their organisational culture by working with dss+ to move from compliance-based safety to a deeply embedded safety mindset across all levels of the company.

"We are committed to embedding a safety-first mindset at every level of our organisation; it must be deeply ingrained in everything we do," said Rajah Jayendran, Chief Technology Officer at RHI Magnesita. "Partnering with dss+ allows us to accelerate this cultural transformation, ensuring that safety becomes a core value embraced by everyone, from the shop floor to senior leadership. Together, we are working to protect our people and sustain a world-class safety performance."

dss+ works with clients around the world to manage risk and reduce workplace injuries, operate responsibly and sustainably, and maintain those improvements through transforming the culture and building the capability of leaders and people. Their project with RHI Magnesita will involve all levels of the organisation, from shop floor workers to senior leadership, focusing on changing daily safety behaviours, strengthening governance structures, and promoting safety awareness throughout the entire value chain with measured, tangible impact.

"We are delighted that RHI Magnesita chose dss+ to partner with in their journey towards being a leader in workplace and process safety in the metals and mining space," said Helder Santos, Global Metals and Mining Director at dss+. "RHI Magnesita's Leadership Team is highly committed to a step-change transformation, and we are determined to work shoulder-to-shoulder with them and the entire organisation to accelerate the impact on safety culture and critical risk management, enabling RHI Magnesita to move into a more resilient corporate space."

The project will span five regions throughout RHI Magnesita's production sites in Europe, North and South America, and Southern and Eastern Asia. This cultural shift is critical to sustaining RHI Magnesita's safety improvements and protecting their people, which is their core value and number one priority.

