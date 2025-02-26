Crystal Oscillator Market worth $3.66 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Crystal Oscillator Market is expected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 3.66 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2025–2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising deployment of crystal oscillators in 5G and 6G networks, surging implementation of crystal oscillators in consumer electronics, and growing use of crystal oscillators in automotive sector are the foctors driving the crystal oscillator market. The evolution of mobile broadband services is increasingly driven by consumer demands. Moreover, continuous technological changes have led to a rapid increase in the number of consumer electronics users, including smartphones, which will drive the overall crystal oscillator market.

Crystal Oscillator Market

Crystal Oscillator Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.89 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.66 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Mounting scheme, Crystal cut, General circuitry, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Frequency drift issues in crystal oscillators after extended use Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for miniature electronic devices with improved performance Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of crystal oscillators in aerospace and defense applications

Surface Mount to hold significant market share during the forecast period.

Surface mount segment growth can be attributed to the miniaturization of components, high analog and digital signal transmission speed, high-frequency effects, and improved yield and production efficiency. Surface-mount crystal oscillators incur low material and production costs and involve a simple production process. Hence, such crystal oscillators are increasingly used in consumer electronics and telecom & networking applications. The surface-mount method of manufacturing crystal oscillators provides better mechanical performance under shake and vibration conditions. Some crystal oscillators manufactured using surface-mounting technology include SG3225EEN 100.000000M-CDGA3 and SG3225EEN 25.000000M-CDGA3, which are offered by Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan).

TCXO segment is expected to witness largest market share in crystal oscillator market during the forecast period.

TCXOs have excellent temperature characteristics, are cost-effective, consume low power, are compact and lightweight, and have a short startup time. Thus, they are commonly used as reference oscillators in communication devices and measuring instruments. Communication devices include mobile phones, GPS, land mobile radio systems, and microwave communication and satellite communication systems, while measuring instruments include frequency counters and synthesizers. TCXOs also help regulate temperature in refrigerators and other machines, which require heating and cooling. Various players in the ecosystem are adopting organic strategies as product launches to sustain their position in the market. NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD. introduced a groundbreaking product for the automotive industry—the first-ever TCXO of dimensions 2.0 × 1.6 mm (with a height of 0.8 mm), capable of operating at elevated temperatures (+125°C) and providing high-frequency output (up to 100 MHz). The continuous evolution of telecommunications infrastructure, including data centers and base stations, fuels the demand for stable and reliable timing sources such as TCXOs.

Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics, telecom & networking, and automotive are likely to be the key applications that contribute significantly to the growth of the crystal oscillator industry in Asia Pacific. The region has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), and Daishinku Corp. (Japan) are the major Asia Pacific firms that manufacture crystal oscillators. Furthermore, the requirement for high-precision timing solutions for servers, storage systems, and networking equipment is driven by the growing need for data center capacity. China, Japan, and India are some of the biggest automotive manufacturing hubs in Asia Pacific. Due to government measures to increase domestic manufacturing and the growing need for personal mobility, the region is seeing a major increase in vehicle production.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the crystal oscillator companies are Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Daishinku Corp. (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), SiTime Corp. (US), SIWARD Crystal Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), among others.

