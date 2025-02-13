Crystal Clean Announces Acquisitions of Premium Environmental Services and Worldwide Recovery Systems

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clean, Inc. ("Crystal Clean"), a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and industrial end-markets and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), today announced that it has closed the acquisitions of Premium Environmental Services, Inc. ("PES") and the combined operations of Worldwide Recovery Systems, Inc. ("WRS") and YES Management, Inc. (d/b/a Yuma Environmental Services) ("YES").

PES, headquartered in Newburgh, IN, provides spill response and waste disposal solutions, allowing customers to address environmental release liabilities quickly, cost effectively, and in compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. PES' diverse contractor network provides its customers with nationwide emergency response coverage on a 24/7 basis.

WRS, headquartered in Pomona, CA, provides waste collection, transportation, and disposal services, primarily in California and Arizona, with additional capabilities including lab packing, oil filter processing, and field services. YES, a division of WRS, operates a non-hazardous waste transfer station in Yuma, AZ.

Brian Recatto, President & CEO of Crystal Clean, commented, "The acquisitions of PES and WRS each have tremendous potential to advance our strategic priorities with increased access to the eastern and western U.S. markets, synergies with our branch network and industrial services footprint, and an enhanced value proposition to large national accounts. Targeted investments in vertical integration are a core component of our strategy and we are thrilled to welcome the PES and WRS teams into Crystal Clean."

Glenn Shor, Chairman of Crystal Clean and Partner at JFLCO, added, "Each of the acquired businesses represent an excellent fit within our M&A strategy and we are thrilled to have completed three acquisitions within the first 15 months of our investment in Crystal Clean. We anticipate continuing to be acquisitive as we execute our value creation plan." Dave Thomas, a Director of Crystal Clean and Managing Director at JFLCO, added, "The Environmental Services M&A market remains incredibly robust and we're confident our recent activity reinforces our position as a market leader in the sector."

A&O Shearman provided legal counsel to Crystal Clean and JFLCO on each of the acquisitions.

About Crystal Clean:

Crystal Clean provides environmental and industrial services to manufacturers and other industrial businesses, utilities and governmental entities, and vehicle maintenance businesses. Their service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, emergency and spill response, industrial and field services, and waste antifreeze collection, recycling, and product sales. These services help customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens.

For more information about Crystal Clean, please visit https://www.crystal-clean.com/.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg