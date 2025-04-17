Coway Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Marks 19th Consecutive Year of Recognition

Three products, including Coway's new Switch Water Purifier, recognized for design innovation

The company was applauded for its minimalist aesthetics and user-centric design that blends seamlessly into any space

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company", has received the Red Dot Design Award 2025 in the Product Design category. This marks Coway's 19th consecutive win, reaffirming its global competitiveness in design.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates design excellence and innovation, alongside other such distinguished awards as iF and IDEA.

Coway Products Honored with the 2025 Red Dot Design Award

This year's award-winning products include the Switch Water Purifier, NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier Series and more. They were praised for their minimalist design, ability to complement various interior styles, and user-centric features.

Coway's innovative new Switch Water Purifier is a non-electric model offering maximum installation flexibility. It can be easily adapted between horizontal and vertical configurations to suit a range of kitchen layouts and even offers under-sink convertibility, enhancing space efficiency.

Additionally, the NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier Series blends effortlessly into all kinds of interiors thanks to its sleek, architectural design with clean lines and five nature-inspired color options. Its concealed air intake further contributes to its overall design integrity, while Coway's innovative purification technologies optimize performance even within a more compact form factor.

Also honored in this year's awards was the Premium Bidet Remote Control Series used in Coway's bidets. The series features an intuitive touch display and comes in three shapes – stair-type, bar-type, and square-type – and two elegant color options, titanium silver and charcoal black. With these choices, users can personalize their experience to suit both their bathroom interiors and preferred operation styles, while the intuitive design enhances usability and convenience.

A Coway official said, "This award reflects growing global recognition of our design philosophy – that is, creating products that naturally integrate into everyday life. We will continue to introduce innovative designs that deliver enhanced functional and aesthetic experiences for our customers."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

