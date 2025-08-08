Coway Announces Financial Results for Q2 FY2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Coway Financial Results

"Our continued investment in core business areas such as R&D, marketing and digital transformation is now delivering tangible outcomes, fueling the company's continued momentum both domestically and internationally," said Soon Tae Kim, Coway's Chief Financial Officer. "In the second half of the year, we aim to further reinforce our market leadership by maintaining strong sales performance, particularly through key product lines such as our ice water purifiers and the BEREX lineup of massage beds and chairs."

Coway's reported earnings are as follows:

Second quarter revenue: KRW 1,258.9 billion (+16.3% YoY)

(+16.3% YoY) Second quarter operating profit: KRW 242.7 billion (+14.9% YoY)

* The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

Coway has also achieved a cumulative H1 revenue of KRW 2,433.8 billion (+16.8% YoY), as well as an operating profit of KRW 454.0 billion (+12.1% YoY).

In Q2 2025, the company's domestic revenue reached KRW 730.3 billion, up 11.4% year-on-year. This growth was driven by strong product sales and the successful launches of such new products as the Icon Pro Water Purifier and the NOBLE Dehumidifying Air Purifier. Furthermore, net rental accounts additions reached 160,000, underscoring the strength of Coway's rental business model.

Up 23.7% from the same period last year, Coway's overseas subsidiaries achieved a quarterly revenue of KRW 472.8 billion. The company's Malaysia subsidiary contributed KRW 355.5 billion in revenue, marking a 23.9% year-on-year increase, while Coway's United States and Thailand subsidiaries also recorded steady growth with revenues of KRW 58.1 billion (+1.0% YoY) and KRW 42.9 billion (+49.5% YoY), respectively.

