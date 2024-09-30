Coway Honored with Five Awards at the 2024 IDEA Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," proudly announced today that it has been named a Finalist five times at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024, showcasing its strength in global design innovation.

Hosted annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is one of the most prestigious design awards programs in North America. It recognizes and celebrates design excellence, honoring products that push the boundaries of innovation to enhance everyday life.

Coway BEREX Pebble Chair

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Coway as it celebrates 15 consecutive years of recognition at the IDEA Design Awards.

This year's award-winning products include the BEREX Pebble Chair, BEREX Massage Bed, Icon Water Purifier 2, and the BEREX Massage Bed Controller, among others.

The BEREX Pebble Chair has earned praise for its seamless fusion of interior-worthy design and powerful massage capabilities. With a smooth, pebble-like curved silhouette and stylish fabric colors, the compact massage chair adds a touch of elegance to any space, unlike traditional bulky massage chairs. Despite its compact size, the massage chair comfortably envelops the body and provides concentrated heat massages and a multidimensional massage experience with its patented 'Hot Stone Therapy Tool'.

The award-winning BEREX Massage Bed is an electric bed-style massage device designed for deep, powerful massages while lying down. Praised for its aesthetic design that blends beautifully into any home, it serves as both a functional massage bed and an eye-catching interior piece. Its versatile form allows it to double as a bench-style sofa in everyday life for greater space efficiency. Following its win at the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards, the IDEA award marks the BEREX Massage Bed's second accolade from among the world's top four design competitions.

The Icon Water Purifier 2 received recognition for its compact size, high hygiene standards, and stylish design. Measuring just 18 cm, the countertop water purifier optimizes kitchen space and comes in a variety of color options to match any taste, which has made it a bestseller in South Korea.

A Coway official stated, "Our products consistently receive recognition for their premium designs that blend beautifully into any home without compromising exceptional performance. The name 'Coway' is now synonymous with innovation and excellence, both domestically and globally. We are dedicated to enhancing the core functionality of our products and introducing innovative solutions that elevate our customers' living spaces and enable their healthy lifestyles."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

