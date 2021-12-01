Covercube launches freemium app for usage-based car insurance in the US in partnership with Greater Than

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT: STO), the insurtech that predicts accident probability per driver in real-time, has in partnership with the MGA Covercube tailored a freemium version of the UBI app that allows motorists to try the app and its dynamic pricing function without any commitment. By driving with the app, motorists will see how much they can save on their premiums by driving smarter and safer.

The Covercube freemium app is free of charge and available for download on App Store and Google Play. When using the app, motorists gain real-time insight into their driving risk level, potential insurance cost savings and saved CO 2 emission per mile.

"As dynamically priced insurances are booming in the US, we are well-positioned to bring AI into the equation. If we truly aim to lower accidents and fatalities on the road, traditional telematics won't do the job. However, advanced AI brings in new layers of information, proven to decrease both accidents and carbonization. We're very proud to bring this technology to all auto insurance consumers in the US." – Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer, Greater Than

When the user connects the Covercube app to their car and starts to drive, they will get real-time feedback on their risk level score and energy consumption. As a result, they will learn how to influence their insurance premium by adopting a safer and smarter driving style with a lower carbon footprint. The Covercube freemium app is nonbinding and offers complimentary driving support for motorists eager to learn how to drive more energy-efficient, eco-friendly and safe.

"We're very excited to launch this extraordinary free offering for all US motorists. By just using a smartphone and the Covercube freemium app connected to their car, we give everyone the opportunity to find out how much they actually should be paying for their car insurance." – John Crispi, founder and CEO, Covercube

Details about the app

The Covercube freemium app can be used on smartphones and is available for download on App Store and Google Play. A premium version of the app with full insurance coverage will be released in the near future.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/covercube/id1586001650

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.leanportal.covercube

For media inquiries, contact

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer, Greater Than

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

+46 708 884 880

Isis Fernandez, Director of Operations, Covercube

info@covercube.co

+1(844)958-4953



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/covercube-launches-freemium-app-for-usage-based-car-insurance-in-the-us-in-partnership-with-greater-,c3464267

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3464267/1504278.pdf Covercube launches freemium app for usage-based car insurance in the US in partnership with Greater Than https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/covercube-freemium-ubi-app-,c2987320 Covercube freemium UBI app

SOURCE Greater Than