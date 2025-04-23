Courier Express and Parcel Market Size to Surpass $ 595.32 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.5% CAGR - Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global courier express, and parcel market is observing healthy growth owing to the growing urbanization and rising construction industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The increasing investments in infrastructure development; growing urbanization & rising construction sector; and surging awareness and investments toward efficient sewage infrastructure are some of the major drivers of market growth.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The courier express, and parcel market is expected to reach US$ 471.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 595.32 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2031. Key factors bolstering the courier express and parcel market include booming e-commerce industry, growing demand for same day & express delivery, and growing demand for last mile delivery that caters to demand for quick commerce services at local levels. Booming E-Commerce Industry Worldwide: The growth of e-commerce is one of the primary drivers of the courier, express, and parcel market. The shift in consumer behavior from traditional offline shopping behavior to online and addictive to home delivery services has become a trend across different regions, wherein the businesses adapting their supply chains accordingly. The need for reliable last-mile delivery services has grown exponentially as consumers expect faster delivery times and greater convenience. Retailers are increasingly partnering with CEP providers to offer seamless delivery experiences. This has prompted significant investments in logistics infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets where e-commerce penetration is rapidly increasing. Growing Demand for Same Day & Express Delivery Services: Consumer expectations for delivery speed continue to escalate, with same-day and express delivery becoming standard in many markets. This trend, initially popularized by Amazon Prime, has now spread across the industry, forcing CEP providers to invest heavily in express delivery capabilities. The willingness of consumers to pay premiums for expedited delivery has created lucrative segments within the CEP market. Businesses are increasingly using express delivery as a competitive advantage, particularly in sectors like food delivery, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and high-value retail. This has fueled investments in dense urban delivery networks, micro-fulfillment centers, and dark stores to enable faster delivery timeframes. The growth in express delivery has also driven changes in sorting technology, vehicle fleets, and delivery scheduling to accommodate tighter delivery windows. Convergence of B2C and B2B Services: Traditionally distinct B2C and B2B delivery networks are increasingly converging as courier, express, and parcel companies. B2B delivery expertise in areas like scheduled deliveries, specialized handling, and time-definite services is being adapted for premium B2C segments. Simultaneously, B2C capabilities in last-mile optimization, customer communication, and flexible delivery options are enhancing B2B service offerings. This convergence is enabling CEP companies to utilize assets more efficiently across business lines and throughout the day. It's also creating competitive advantages for integrated providers who can offer comprehensive solutions spanning both B2B and B2C needs. This trend is particularly evident in urban operations where density and asset utilization are critical to profitability. The operational boundaries between business and consumer deliveries will continue to blur as companies optimize across their entire customer base. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on business type, the courier express, and parcel market is segmented into B2C, B2B, and C2C. The B2C equipment segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By product type, the market is segmented into IMP documents and parcels. The parcels segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By destination, the market is segmented into domestic and international. The domestic segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on mode of transport, the market is divided into groundways, waterways, and airways. The groundways segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the market is divided into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing & construction, and others. The retail & e-commerce segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the courier express and parcel market are China Post Group/EMS; SF Express; Japan Post/Yamato Holdings; Royal Mail Group/GLS; United Parcel Service Inc.; Canada Post; Amazon.com Inc.; FedEx Corp; DHL Group; and United States Postal Service.

Global Headlines on Courier Express and Parcel Market

Planned split of FedEx and FedEx Freight into separate public companies

UPS Healthcare added three specialized cross-docking facilities to its global logistics network, strategically located in Milan , Frankfurt and Mexico City

, and DHL to acquire 100% of CRYOPDP

Conclusion

The global courier express, and parcel market features intense competition among established multinational players, regional specialists, postal operators, and disruptive new entrants. DHL leads the international express segment with the most comprehensive global network, leveraging its presence in over 220 countries and territories. FedEx and UPS remain dominant in the Americas while maintaining strong international capabilities, with particular strengths in time-definite international services. Amazon Logistics has rapidly expanded to become a major player, uniquely positioned as both a customer and competitor to traditional CEP providers.

National postal operators like Japan Post, Royal Mail/GLS, and China Post have leveraged their domestic infrastructure to expand internationally, particularly in the B2C segment. Regional specialists like SF Express in Asia, Yamato in Japan, and Kerry Logistics in APAC have built strong positions in their core markets and are gradually expanding internationally.

