Corporate Lending Platform Market worth $11.0 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid digital transformation will characterise the Corporate Lending Platform Market in the future, with an emphasis on improving customer experience through intuitive user interfaces and data-driven decision-making. Innovation and international market expansion through partnerships and collaborations will be fueled by the integration of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) and a strong focus on regulatory compliance.

The Corporate Lending Platform Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2024 to USD 11.0 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Corporate Lending Platform Market is poised for substantial growth fueled by the increasing adoption of digitalization and cloud-based solutions is expected to drive demand for efficient and accessible lending platforms among corporate borrowers. Digitalization is a key trend, with cloud-based platforms and mobile applications offering convenient access to borrowing solutions for corporate clients. With blockchain technology emerging as a potential disruptor for secure transaction processing, the Corporate Lending Platform Market presents vast opportunities for those able to leverage these trends to deliver innovative and tailored lending solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Corporate Lending Platform Market"

331 - Tables

73 - Figures

330 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92893599

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering (Solutions & Services) Deployment mode (Cloud & On-premises), Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs Startups), Lending Type (Commercial Lending, Microfinance Lending, SME Lending, Agriculture Lending and others), End User (Banks, Credit Unions, Non-Banking Financial Corporation(NBFC) and others) and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East & Africa Companies covered FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Oracle (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), TCS (India), Finastra (UK), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Intellect Design Arena (India), Wipro (India), Comarch (Poland), JurisTech (Malaysia), Servosys solutions (India), Sigma Infosolutions (US), HES FinTech (India), Temenos (Switzerland), Nelito (India), Tavant (US), Tietoevry (Finland), Moody's Analytics (US), AllCloud (India), Relational FS (Greece), Origence (US), RupeePower (India), Decimal Technologies (India), LenderKit (Estonia), Biz2x (US), FUNDINGO (US), Novac Technology Solutions (India) and Banxware (Germany).

By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment includes professional and managed services that assist financial institutions throughout their journey of implementing, optimizing, and maintaining lending platforms. Professional services encompass a range of offerings such as consulting, system integration, customization, and training, tailored to meet the specific needs of lenders. These services provide expertise and support to financial institutions in designing, deploying, and integrating lending platforms into their existing infrastructure, ensuring seamless implementation and alignment with business objectives. On the other hand, managed services offer ongoing support and maintenance, including platform monitoring, upgrades, security management, and user support, allowing lenders to focus on core business activities while leveraging the expertise of external service providers.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92893599

By Lending Type, Commercial Lending is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023.

The commercial lending sector within the Corporate Lending Platform Market encompasses a diverse range of financial services provided to businesses and corporations. This segment caters to enterprises seeking funding for various purposes, such as expansion, working capital, acquisitions, or real estate investments. Commercial lending platforms offer comprehensive solutions to streamline loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and management processes. Examples of leading solutions in this space include Finastra's Commercial Lending Solution and FIS Commercial Lending Suite. Finastra's offering provides robust support throughout the commercial loan lifecycle, incorporating built-in workflow and analytics tools for enhanced efficiency and decision-making.

By End User, Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) play a crucial role in the corporate lending platforms market by providing alternative financing solutions to businesses. They complement traditional banks by offering more flexible terms, quicker approvals, and catering to underserved segments. NBFCs leverage technology to streamline processes, assess creditworthiness efficiently, and offer competitive lending rates. For instance, companies like FlexiLoans and Newgen Software provide specialized solutions tailored to the needs of NBFCs, enabling them to enhance their operational efficiency and expand their reach.

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Corporate Lending Platform Market in the Middle East & Africa region is witnessing substantial growth and innovation, propelled by the evolving financial environment, increasing digital connectivity, and rising demand for modern financial services. With diverse economies and unique challenges, countries in this region are embracing fintech solutions to promote financial inclusion, improve efficiency, and stimulate economic development. Digital transformation plays a crucial role in driving the Corporate Lending Platform Market in the MEA region. Governments and financial institutions prioritize financial inclusion, leveraging fintech solutions to reach unbanked and underbanked populations. Mobile money services, exemplified by M-Pesa in Kenya, are transforming financial services by enabling individuals to conduct transactions, access credit, and manage savings via mobile phones, empowering previously excluded individuals and businesses. Mobile payments and digital wallets are gaining momentum in the region, revolutionizing transaction methods and business practices. Fintech startups offer convenient and secure mobile payment solutions, facilitating purchases, fund transfers, and bill payments through smartphones.

Top Key Companies in Corporate Lending Platform Market:

The major corporate lending platform solution and service providers include FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Oracle (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), TCS (India), Finastra (UK), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Intellect Design Arena (India), Wipro (India), Comarch (Poland), JurisTech (Malaysia), Servosys solutions (India), Sigma Infosolutions (US), HES FinTech (India), Temenos (Switzerland), Nelito (India), Tavant (US), Tietoevry (Finland), Moody's Analytics (US), AllCloud (India), Relational FS (Greece), Origence (US), RupeePower (India), Decimal Technologies (India), LenderKit (Estonia), Biz2x (US), FUNDINGO (US), Novac Technology Solutions (India) and Banxware (Germany). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the Corporate Lending Platform Market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , TCS announced a 15-year extension of its partnership with Aviva, the UK's foremost Insurance, Wealth, and Retirement provider. This partnership aims to revolutionize Aviva's UK Life business and elevate customer experience through the utilization of the TCS BaNCSTM platform.

, TCS announced a 15-year extension of its partnership with Aviva, the UK's foremost Insurance, Wealth, and Retirement provider. This partnership aims to revolutionize Aviva's UK Life business and elevate customer experience through the utilization of the TCS BaNCSTM platform. In October 2023 , Newgen Software partnered with United Community (UCBI) to overhaul its Small Business Loan Origination Process, spanning Construction, Small Business Term, Line of Credit, Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial C&I.

, Newgen Software partnered with United Community (UCBI) to overhaul its Small Business Loan Origination Process, spanning Construction, Small Business Term, Line of Credit, Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial C&I. In October 2023 , Fiserv acquired the acquisition of Skytef, the primary distributor of Software Express's SiTef (Solução Inteligente de Transferência Eletrônica de Fundos) in Brazil . SiTef is recognized as the leading Electronic Funds Transfer solution in the region. With this acquisition, Fiserv bolsters its distribution network in Brazil , gaining access to over 600 ISV partners and approximately 27,000 merchants. This move significantly expands Fiserv's partner base to over 1,000 in total.

, Fiserv acquired the acquisition of Skytef, the primary distributor of Software Express's SiTef (Solução Inteligente de Transferência Eletrônica de Fundos) in . SiTef is recognized as the leading Electronic Funds Transfer solution in the region. With this acquisition, Fiserv bolsters its distribution network in , gaining access to over 600 ISV partners and approximately 27,000 merchants. This move significantly expands Fiserv's partner base to over 1,000 in total. In May 2023 , Newgen Software announced the availability of its NewgenONE OmniDocs Platform on the Temenos Exchange partner ecosystem, offering an integrated fintech solution.

, Newgen Software announced the availability of its NewgenONE OmniDocs Platform on the Temenos Exchange partner ecosystem, offering an integrated fintech solution. In February 2023 , Oracle introduced Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a suite of scalable, componentized, and composable cloud-native services. These six services encompass corporate demand deposit account processing, enterprise-wide limits and collateral management, real-time global payment processing, API management, retail onboarding and originations, and self-service digital experience capabilities.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=92893599

Corporate Lending Platform Market Advantages:

Corporate lending platforms automate processes including loan origination, underwriting, and servicing to expedite the lending process. Faster loan approvals and disbursements are the result of increased operational efficiency, decreased manual labour, and less paperwork.

These platforms are adaptable, able to manage a high volume of loan applications, and able to service a wide range of loan products, such as lines of credit, commercial mortgages, and term loans. Financial institutions can expand their loan portfolios thanks to this scalability without having to make large infrastructure investments.

Platforms for corporate lending incorporate strong risk management features, such as compliance checks, financial analysis tools, and credit scoring algorithms. By precisely evaluating borrower creditworthiness and successfully reducing credit risk, this aids financial institutions in maintaining the health and profitability of their loan portfolios.

Borrowers can apply for loans online, follow the progress of their applications, and access self-service tools to manage their loan accounts with ease thanks to these platforms, which provide a smooth and user-friendly experience. This enhances the general customer experience by raising customer happiness and loyalty.

Corporate lending platforms give financial institutions useful information about borrower behaviour, portfolio performance, and lending patterns by utilising data analytics and reporting capabilities. This makes it possible to plan strategically, make well-informed decisions, and optimise financing methods to achieve corporate goals.

Corporate lending platforms are designed with compliance elements that guarantee adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements, including consumer protection legislation, Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines, and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. This guarantees legal and regulatory compliance while lowering the risk of noncompliance.

These platforms provide the ability to integrate with third-party apps and other banking systems, including payment processors, credit bureaus, and core banking systems. This enhances operational effectiveness and decision-making by enabling smooth data interchange, interoperability, and a single view of customer interactions.

Report Objectives

To describe and forecast the Corporate Lending Platform Market, in terms of value,

by offering, deployment mode, organization size, lending type, and end user

To describe and forecast the Corporate Lending Platform Market, in terms of value,

by region—North America, Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa and Latin America

, , & and To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall Corporate Lending Platform Market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies2, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the Corporate Lending Platform Market

To provide the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the main regional markets.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

BPaaS Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Automation Testing Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Tax Management Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Digital Map Market- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/corporate-lending-platform-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/corporate-lending-platform.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg