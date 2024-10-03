Coronado Research announce engagement of Rob Nichols to support the growth of their Clinical Technology Practice

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coronado Research announced the engagement of Rob Nichols to support the build-out of its clinical technology practice and advise the executive leadership team as they deliver the broader company vision. He brings significant experience to the table, having worked for IQVIA and Phase Forward during a period of accelerated technology adoption within life sciences. Through NB Solutions, he provides strategic consultancy services around clinical research technology with recent clients including Ignite Data and MyMeds& Me.

Coronado Research CEO Andrew MacGarvey said, "Rob and I have had overlapping careers for over 20 years. I am delighted that Coronado Research can benefit from his extensive industry experience as we build and grow our Clinical Technology Practice. He will support Coronado as we partner with the industry's leading clinical research technology companies. This network of partners will allow us to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions as we work with them to optimise their data and technology frameworks. The Technology Practice is an important component of our offering, and I am delighted to have Rob on board to help us make it the best it can be."

Nichols commented, "Andrew and I met at an industry event many years ago, and our paths have crossed ever since. We both sat on the board of the Association for Clinical Data Management together and then held senior leadership roles in pharma services and technology companies, at times partnering to provide technology-enabled solutions. It is very exciting to have the opportunity to support Andrew and his team in developing an industry-leading approach to optimising clinical development, allowing customers to harness the power of the latest technologies."

"While life sciences have traditionally been slow to adopt new approaches, we are currently seeing large pharma move rapidly to gain advantages from dramatic increases in computing power, access to exciting but complex new data sources, and the opportunities presented by AI/ML. Coronado Research has a unique opportunity to build from the ground up, a fit-for-purpose data and technology-focused company that can support all sizes of biopharma to ensure they benefit from this powerful new environment."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

For further information please contact: datadriven@coronado-research.com

Website: www.coronado-research.com