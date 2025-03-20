Coronado Research Announce the Appointment of Gary Lyons as EVP Medical Affairs

LONDON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research has appointed Gary Lyons as EVP Medical Affairs. Gary is a seasoned senior Medical Affairs leader with extensive strategic and operational implementation experience across the industry and product lifecycle. He has previously led agency business units and built strategic teams focused on delivering outstanding medical communication services at global and local levels – all with an eye on innovation, practical utility and strategic fit.

Coronado Research CEO Andrew MacGarvey said, "Gary brings a passion and wealth of knowledge for transforming medical affairs. This aligns perfectly with the Coronado mission of maximising outcomes for patients by optimising drug development and commercialisation. His focus on bringing teams together cross-functionally will enable us to realise truly integrated delivery solutions for our clients where medical affairs can play a key role. Gary will draw upon his experience from senior positions within the Pharmaceutical, Agency, and Consultancy sectors to build strategically optimised solutions for our customers. With Medical Affairs increasingly playing a critical role within the Industry, we're delighted this function has become a key part of Coronado's integrated proposition. I'm looking forward to working with Gary and building a truly unified and outstanding offering for our clients."

Gary Lyons commented, "Medical Affairs is a central and critical function within pharma, increasingly bridging clinical development and commercial teams. Working cross-functionally, Medical Affairs optimises trial design, turns clinical data into impactful narrative and ensures the value proposition of an asset is fully evidenced across the drug lifecycle. From an external perspective, there is an increasing need for Medical Affairs to not only engage key stakeholders with the right data and evidence but do so via personalized approaches – which also requires cross-functional collaboration.

"Coronado is uniquely placed to support cross-functional needs as the company is built from the ground up to be fully integrated. Andrew has assembled an industry-leading team that provides best-in-class solutions across clinical development, market access, medical affairs, and regulatory, integrating technology expertise to optimise the drug development pathway. With a proposition of combining science with technology, we integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation advancements across key workstreams, placing humans at the centre. When coupled with class-leading strategic capability, I firmly believe Coronado can transform how Medical Affairs teams develop and operationalise their medical plans and activities – maximizing evidence generation, stakeholder engagement and outcomes for patients.

"I'm looking forward to working with Coronado and building an outstanding Medical Affairs capability that achieves success over the long-term through focus on strategic excellence and exacting delivery, all combined with a passion for science and its communication."

