Conversational AI Market worth $49.80 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conversational AI Market is slated to expand from USD 17.05 billion in 2025 to USD 49.80 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Metric Details Market size available for the years 2020–2031 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2031 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Product Type, Business Function, Integration Type, and End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), OpenAI (US), Baidu (China), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Verint (US), Twilio (US), Sprinklr (US), LivePerson (US), [24]7.ai (US), GupShup (US), Yellow.ai (US), Anthropic (US), Kore.AI (US), Uniphore (US), eGain (US), SoundHound AI (US), Gridspace (US), Avaamo (US), Conversica (US), Inbenta (US), Creative Virtual (UK), Kasisto (US), MindMeld (US), Haptik (India), Teneo.ai (Sweden), Cognigy (Germany), Rasa (US), Sarthi.ai (India), Senseforth.ai (India), Exceed.ai (US), Clinc (US), Laiye (China), Rulai (US), Quiq (US), Pypestream (US), Boost.ai (Norway), Verloop.io (India), OneReach.ai (US), Omilia (Cyprus), Aisera (US).

The expansion of the Conversational AI Market is influenced by various factors, including the rising demand for AI-powered customer support solutions, as businesses increasingly seek to enhance user experience while reducing operational costs. The widespread adoption of messaging apps and voice-enabled assistants has also accelerated market expansion, creating a fertile environment for chatbots and virtual agents. Additionally, the growing emphasis on omnichannel engagement strategies across industries such as e-commerce, banking, and healthcare fuels the integration of conversational AI. Advances in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning technologies have significantly improved the accuracy and contextual understanding of AI systems, making them more effective in real-time interactions.

By integration type, the internal enterprise systems segment is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period

The internal enterprise systems segment is expected to maintain the largest market share in the Conversational AI Market due to its deep integration into core business processes. Enterprises are increasingly embedding conversational AI into systems such as CRM, ERP, HRM, and ITSM platforms to automate routine tasks, improve employee experience, and enhance customer support. This integration allows businesses to unlock real-time insights, reduce operational bottlenecks, and drive data-driven decisions. Moreover, internal systems typically demand high levels of customization, data security, and regulatory compliance—areas where integrated conversational AI delivers robust value. As digital transformation accelerates, enterprises are prioritizing internal efficiencies, making this segment critical for scalable AI adoption.

By product type, generative AI agents are poised for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Generative AI agents are poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period in the Conversational AI Market due to their ability to produce intelligent, context-aware, and fluid responses. These agents leverage advanced deep learning models to interpret user intent, maintain conversational continuity, and generate personalized outputs in real time. Their scalability and adaptability make them suitable for diverse sectors such as healthcare, banking, retail, and enterprise support. Increasing demand for 24/7 automated customer service, combined with rising expectations for natural human-computer interaction, is driving their rapid adoption. Furthermore, advancements in language modeling, multilingual support, and emotional intelligence capabilities are expanding their use cases. As businesses seek to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency, investments in generative AI agents are expected to surge.

By region, North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the Conversational AI Market during the forecast period due to advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption of AI-driven solutions. The region hosts major AI companies and startups investing heavily in research and development. Additionally, strong demand from sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and retail fuels growth. Consumer awareness and integration of smart devices further support market expansion. Regulatory support and availability of skilled workforce also contribute to North America's leading position in this market.

Top Key Companies in Conversational AI Market:

The major players in the Conversational AI Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), OpenAI (US), Baidu (China), Boost.ai (Norway), Verloop.io (India), OneReach.ai (US), Omilia (Cyprus), and Aisera (US).

