Content Delivery Network Market Size Worth $23.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content delivery network (CDN) market size is expected to reach USD 23,064.3 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The unabated growth in internet traffic and data consumption is expected to drive the growth of the market. The growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) videos, online gaming, and internet advertising is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The North America regional market accounted for the largest market share of 41.4% in 2018 while the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.0%

The media delivery segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period

The media & entertainment segment dominated the content delivery network market in 2018 whereas the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period

Some of the key market players include Akamai Technologies, Inc.; Amazon Web Services; CenturyLink; IBM; Limelight Networks, Inc.; Google, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Deutsche Telekom; and Tencent Cloud.

CDN solutions help in reducing the transmission time of the content and subsequently in enhancing the performance of content delivery. The demand for CDN solutions is rising significantly owing to the growing popularity of online videos and live streaming. Security, traffic load scaling, and reduction in latency are particularly necessary to enhance the performance of video content delivery. Plummeting data tariffs, increasing smartphone penetration, and high-speed data network rollouts are also driving the CDN market growth.

Cloud delivery network is mainly used for delivering media content to a larger customer base spread across the globe. As such, the growing popularity of video on-demand (VoD) and OTT services is driving the demand for CDN solutions. However, the cloud security segment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the continued emphasis on ensuring the security and privacy of the content. As such, key market players, including Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corporation, are expected to invest aggressively in securing their environment and developing secure CDN solutions.

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2018 as it is home to several leading companies, such as Akamai Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Limelight Networks, AT&T, Microsoft Corporation, Quantil, StackPath, AWS, and Cloudflare. North America also one of the largest customer bases demanding high-definition online content and online games. CDN has already been deployed on a larger scale in North America, especially to cater to the high-speed data network expansions. However, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing preference for online content delivery, continued growth of the e-commerce industry, and continued high-speed network rollouts.

Some of the key players in the market for content delivery network include Akamai Technologies, Inc.; Amazon Web Services; CenturyLink; IBM; Limelight Networks, Inc.; Google, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Deutsche Telekom; and Tencent Cloud; among others. These companies are undertaking several initiatives aimed at expanding their customer reach. For instance, in April 2019, Akamai Technologies announced the integration of its CDN capabilities with Blob Storage and Microsoft Azure Media Services. This collaboration was aimed at providing substantial competences to the mutual customers of Microsoft and Akamai Technologies at reduced data storage and content delivering costs. Similarly, CenturyLink, Inc. announced the expansion of Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections to support Microsoft Azure and Azure Government. The expansion would allow the company to directly connect to almost 70% of the cloud users. The company has also made significant investments to expand its network in the U.S. in South Florida, Florida in line with the skyrocketing demand for enterprise services.

Grand View Research has segmented the global content delivery network market on the basis of content type, solutions, service provider, application, and region.

Content Delivery Network Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Static CDN



Dynamic CDN

Content Delivery Network Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Media Delivery



Web Performance Optimization



Cloud Security

Content Delivery Network Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Traditional Commercial CDN



Free CDN



Peer to Peer CDN



Telecom CDN

Content Delivery Network Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Media and Entertainment



Retail & e-commerce



Healthcare



Online Gaming



BFSI



IT Telecom



Government organizations



Travel & Tourism

Content Delivery Network Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.