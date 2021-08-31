Content Community and Social Platform Kuaishou and Warner Music Group Strike Global Licensing Deal

Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP of Business Development, WMG, said: "We're excited to bring our diverse music catalog to Kuaishou's passionate and creative global community. As WMG's universe of social partners grows, so too does our artists' reach and impact."

Tony Qiu, Head of Kuaishou International Business, Kuaishou, said: "The partnership with WMG allows us to provide a wide range of fantastic music for our creators and users and is part of our commitment to provide fun, diverse, and authentic content to our global community."

In June 2021 Kuaishou hit a major milestone amassing over one billion users worldwide. Kuaishou's monthly active users reached more than 180 million outside of China with both Kwai in Latin America and MENA and SnackVideo in South and Southeast Asia becoming some of the most popular apps in the regions.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. Kuaishou is a listed company in Hong Kong Stock Exchange with ticker 1024.HK.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

