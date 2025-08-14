Kuaishou Vice President Song Tingting Highlights Digital Technology's Role in Empowering Women's Innovation and Leadership

INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or "the Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, reaffirmed its commitment to women's empowerment at the "APEC Her Power for a Sustainable Future" Roundtable Forum in Incheon, South Korea. Vice President and Kuaishou Charity Foundation chairperson Song Tingting detailed how the Company leverages digital innovation to help women expand their potential and strengthen leadership.

Song Tingting (second from left), Vice President of Kuaishou, speaks on empowering women’s innovation and leadership at the “APEC Her Power for a Sustainable Future” Roundtable Forum in Incheon, South Korea.

This year's forum, themed "Our Sustainable Tomorrow – Connection, Innovation, Prosperity," brought together female leaders from across the globe to share insights on advancing sustainability through participation in the digital economy and innovative public welfare models.

Speaking at the "Digital Empowerment for Women's All-Round Development" session, Song outlined Kuaishou's efforts to bridge the digital divide and create new opportunities for women in entrepreneurship and employment. She noted that short video and livestreaming platforms have enabled innovative business models, allowing women to play an increasingly active role in rural revitalization and economic growth.

As digital adoption accelerates worldwide, women have become an indispensable force in driving social progress and economic diversification. By the end of 2024, Kuaishou had facilitated 43.2 million jobs and created 174 emerging professions, reshaping traditional employment patterns and offering women greater flexibility to achieve economic independence and social participation.

"Kuaishou launched its digital skills talent development program in 2018, exploring new models to support women in the digital age and fully unlock their potential," Song said. Programs such as "Happy Village Leaders" and "Happy Lecture Hall" offer livestream e-commerce training for rural women, turning digital tools into new farming equipment to promote local agricultural products. In 2022, Kuaishou partnered with the China Women's Development Foundation to launch the "Her Power: Rural Revitalization Support Program," which has since trained more than 1,200 rural women entrepreneurs through e-commerce talent incubation and micro-business support.

With hundreds of millions of users, Kuaishou has built a vibrant and trusted digital community where women are among the most active creators. "We will continue to strengthen support for women creators, including investments in traffic, funding, and training," Song affirmed. "We hope to see more women demonstrate creativity and leadership on our platform, contributing to broader social and economic development."

