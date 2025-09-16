Kuaishou Showcases Digital Inclusion at China-Germany Forum, Empowering Women Through Economic Transition

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or "the Company"), a leading content community and social platform, reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development and women's empowerment through digital innovation at the 2025 China-Germany Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing. Participating in the roundtable discussion on "Opportunities and Challenges for Women in Economic Transition," Song Tingting, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Chairperson of the Kuaishou Public Welfare Foundation, shared how the Company is leveraging its platform and digital tools to help women gain visibility, unlock new economic opportunities, and take on greater roles in the digital economy.

Song Tingting (second from right), Vice President of Kuaishou, speaks on empowering women through economic transition at the 2025 China-Germany Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing.

Song noted that in today's economic shift, digital technology is emerging as one of the most powerful forces enabling women to participate more fully in growth opportunities. "In the past, much of women's value remained hidden, especially for those living in remote areas," said Song. "Kuaishou's mission is to break down these invisible barriers, so that women can be seen, recognized, and empowered to realize their potential on our platform. This is what inclusive technology truly means."

Since 2018, Kuaishou has launched a series of public welfare programs such as "Happy Rural Leaders," "Her Power Academy," and "Empowering for Happiness." These initiatives provide free digital skills training and basic equipment to women in rural and underserved communities. As of today, Kuaishou has trained more than 10,000 women leaders and enabled millions of women to improve their income, achieve economic independence, and enhance their livelihoods.

"In today's economic transition, the challenges women face are real," Song said. "But digital technology is gradually becoming a powerful tool to overcome these challenges." She noted that with the right training and access to tools, women are transforming from marginalized participants into essential contributors to rural revitalization and economic growth.

One example is Zhang Xiaosi, a Kuaishou user from Shandong Province who returned home to care for her ill father. With free training and livestreaming support provided by Kuaishou, she started selling local cherries online and saw her sales grow more than 36-fold, earning more than 80,000 yuan. Her success also boosted the income of elderly villagers and earned her a seat as a deputy in the local People's Congress.

"Technology is a tool. Kindness is a choice," said Song. "We believe that empowering one woman means empowering a family, and even an entire village. That is the true meaning of tech for good."

Despite the progress, Song pointed out that women still face two major barriers: balancing family responsibilities with career advancement, and bridging the digital divide, particularly in remote areas with limited access to tools and information. She called for broader support across international, national, corporate, and individual levels.

Looking ahead, Song proposed stronger collaboration between China and Germany to support women in the digital economy. She suggested co-developing a bilateral training system to cultivate women leaders in digital commerce, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, combining China's experience in digital platform operations with Germany's strengths in vocational education and sustainable development. She also advocated for an exchange platform connecting female entrepreneurs from both countries to foster mutual learning and collaboration.

Kuaishou remains committed to partnering globally to advance inclusive digital transformation, reduce inequality, and support the long-term development of women through accessible technology.

