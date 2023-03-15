Consumer Drone Market to be Worth $11.56 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consumer drone market size is projected to be valued at USD 11.56 billion by 2030, with an estimated CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to the latest report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand significantly due to its widespread commercial and leisure applications. Companies are using drone-acquired data to speed up service delivery in their business operations. Evolution in in-flight controls and technology, as well as advancements in portable video and camera technology, have increased demand for consumer drones such as tiltrotors, multi-copters, and helicopters. The development of cutting-edge technology that makes drones safer, such as geo-fencing and collision avoidance, has led to a rise in the use of consumer drones.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, the multi-rotor segment accounted for the majority market share of over 69% in 2022. Multi-rotor drones are being utilized more frequently in photography and racing. The main aspects of the rising popularity of multi-rotor drones are their capacity to operate in challenging environments and the development and integration of several cutting-edge applications in these types of drones.

Based on application, the prosumer segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.6%, owing to their increased application in gaming enthusiasts to accept drones as their newfound source of entertainment.

Asia Pacific accounted for over 31% of the overall industry share in 2022 and is expected to emerge as a predominant region over the forecast period. Increasing investment by Japan and China in producing multi-functional drones for various applications is expected to drive regional industry growth over the forecast period.

Read 300-page market research report, "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by By Product (Multi-Rotor, Nano, Others), By Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Consumer Drone Market Growth & Trends

New developments in the manufacturing of consumer drones have raised the demand for the product. The latest drone model specifications include a higher range, faster speeds, navigation systems that can be connected to the user's phone, and efficient, safe, and effective control systems. Consumer drones are provided with all the components for the best control systems and power efficiency by motor drivers, angle, position, charger sensors, chargers, and regulators. These properties of consumer drone parts are superior in performance and consume little power, positively influencing consumer purchasing decisions.

The increasing popularity of drone racing and drone photography competitions, as well as other initiatives that promote drone flying as leisure, is also attributed to the market's expansion. Additionally, the administrative authority which allows drones to fly for non-commercial purposes in specific locations also promotes the expansion of the consumer drone market. Consumer drone sales are expected to increase in regions like North America and Europe due to the DIY developer drone, which includes customized drone fabrication. In the upcoming years, factors including the growing number of start-up companies entering the UAV market in developing nations like China are anticipated to fuel regional market expansion.

Consumer Drone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global consumer drone market report based on product, application, and region

Consumer Drone Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Multi-rotor

Nano

Others (Fixed-wing, Hybrid)

Consumer Drone Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Prosumer

Toy/Hobbyist

Photogrammetry

Consumer Drone Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Consumer Drone Market

3D Robotics, Inc. ( Kitty Hawk )

) SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Eachine

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co., Ltd (Syma)

Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co., Ltd. (Walker)

Yuneec International Co., Ltd.

SkyTech Drone Sp. z o. o

Horizon Hobby, LLC

Parrot Drone SAS

Shantou Chenghai Weili Toys Industrial Co., Ltd. (WL Toys)

JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Hubsan

