Concrete Admixtures Market worth $25.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Concrete Admixtures Market by Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Air-entraining Admixtures), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 18.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%, between 2023 and 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Concrete Admixtures Market"

154 – Tables

54 – Figures

240 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=768

Waterproofing Admixtures are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global concrete admixtures during the forecast period.

Waterproofing admixtures are known due to their effectiveness as compared to other waterproofing solutions. These admixtures form a resilient network to block the pores within concrete, effectively sealing even the smallest cracks and pores, thus ensuring long-lasting protection against water intrusion. Notably, some of the waterproofing admixtures have self-healing capabilities that further distinguish them, as they react with moisture over time to create new crystals that mend minor concrete damage. Thus, waterproofing admixtures are widely used in applications such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure, which will increase demand for them in the future.

The commercial is estimated to be the second-largest application of concrete admixtures, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the use of concrete admixtures in commercial applications will continue to grow. Because commercial buildings are typically subjected to more wear and tear than residential buildings. Also, weak bases, structures, and water penetration can cause significant structural damage to commercial buildings, which can lead to costly repairs and downtime. Therefore, there is a demand for durable and long-lasting concrete solutions for the commercial application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=768

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the concrete admixtures market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The adoption of concrete admixtures in various industrial sectors has increased due to government initiatives and heavy investments in infrastructure development. Moreover, The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with strong economic growth and rising disposable incomes. This is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the concrete admixtures market. Accordingly, Asia Pacific will be the largest market for concrete admixtures market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), RPM International Inc. (US), Penetron (US) Dow inc. (US) Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), and Arkema (France).

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Waterproofing Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/concrete-admixtures-additives-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/concrete-admixtures.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg