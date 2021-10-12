Computop Close-by for fast and flexible payment via NFC

The launch of Computop Close-by is set against a backdrop of change in how payments are being made, particularly in retail. Paying online without POS terminals, even at vending machines or in shops, is very easy thanks to passive NFC tags or the use of an active NFC transmitter to call up a ready-configured payment page on the smartphone. Customers select their favourite payment method and pay directly, often using fast wallet solutions like PayPal or the new Click to Pay. Apple Pay and Google Pay have also proved convenient to use and at the same time support secure biometric authentication. All of which makes a POS terminal in retail almost redundant. Payments can instead be made directly with digital price tags on the shelf, via the product label or in a promotional area.

As well as retail and multiple other scenarios, Computop Close-by will also offer flexibility for consumers paying at EV charging stations. Currently it is not possible in the UK to park up and charge using a credit or debit card on all charging networks as many require drivers to download an app, go to the company's website or use an RFID card. However Computop Close-brings e-commerce-type payment methods such as PayPal, Direct Debit or Alipay into play. With the appropriate configuration in the merchant system, active NFC transmitters can integrate fixed or variable payment amounts securely encrypted in the link.

Solicit Donations Digitally and From Any Location

Computop Close-by is particularly suitable for soliciting donations. With a simple and inexpensive NFC tag, for example a sticker or a key fob, the payment page is called up on the smartphone. An amount can also be transmitted directly, so that only confirmation by the donor on the smartphone is necessary. Since passive NFC tags do not require their own power supply, digital donation is possible everywhere where network coverage is available.

Compared to calling up a QR code, the NFC method is simpler and more secure. Modern smartphones respond directly to the NFC signal without having to activate the device and camera app. In addition, QR codes are easy to forge, while NFC coding is permanent and cannot be overwritten. Overlapping by a fraudulent signal is also ruled out, as smartphones do not react to overlapping radio signals.

Patent Pending

Ralf Gladis, founder and co-owner of Computop, was instrumental in driving this development: "Computop Close-by is, like many innovations, an intelligent combination of existing technologies. The NFC process combined with an efficient e-commerce checkout makes a variety of payment situations easier and more flexible. That is why we have applied for international patent protection for this product."

About Computop – the payment people

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. With this internally developed software, retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 250 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Bigpoint, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt and Swarovski. Computop also provides it payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 15,000 retailers annually, with a combined value of USD 31 billion. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

www.computop.com

Press Contacts

Computop

Henning Brandt

Head of Communication

henning.brandt@computop.com

+49 951 98009 8257

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657282/Computop_Close_by.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280035/Computop_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Computop