Computop appoints Kenneth M. Overgaard-Nielsen to the Management Board

BAMBERG, Germany, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, Kenneth M. Overgaard-Nielsen joins the management team of the German payment service provider (PSP) Computop as Chief Operation Officer (COO). He joins Ralf Gladis, CEO and founder, Stephan Kück, CTO/ CSO, and Thomas Egglseder, CFO.

Kenneth M Overgaard-Nielsen, COO, Computop

Overgaard-Nielsen's areas of responsibility include the Business Solutions department, which covers processes and internal systems, and the Merchant Services department, which supports Computop customers with connections and answers technical questions. In addition, the 35-year-old will drive commercial processes for Marketplace Payments and the automation of processes for the SME business, which Computop handles indirectly for white label customers such as banks and acquirers.

Overgaard-Nielsen is joining from Nexi Group to the leading PSP in German online retail. Most recently, as Head of Group eCommerce Delivery & Integration, he was responsible for several transformation projects. He has also been a member of the Computop Advisory Board since July 2023.

Kenneth M. Overgaard-Nielsen: "I am excited to be part of one of Germany's leading PSPs, serving customers across Europe and beyond. The potential of the organisation is clear, and I am eager to begin contributing in unlocking new opportunities and enhancing the experience for both existing and future customers."

Ralf Gladis: "Computop has a strong reputation for delivering large international payment projects that are of excellent quality and in time, but we also need more attention on our internal processes. For the last year we've seen Kenneth doing just that on Computop's advisory board. We're glad that he accepted our offer to join Computop's management team to improve quality of processes, services and automation."

About Computop – the payment people

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The internally developed Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce and POS. Retailers, service providers and industrial enterprises have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 25 years. These companies include global brands such as C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt, Swarovski and Wargaming. Computop, being ISO 27001 certified since 2021, also provides its payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. In total, the certified carbon-neutral company processes commercial payment transactions with a combined value of USD 33 billion annually in 127 currencies. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

www.computop.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494523/Kenneth_M_Overgaard_Computop.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280035/4887304/Computop_Logo.jpg